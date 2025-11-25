Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool only have a “set period” to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo during this winter transfer window.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League, as he has grabbed six goals and three assists in his eleven appearances for Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old’s fine form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, especially because he’s available for a reasonable price due to the £65m release clause in his contract.

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Semenyo, but they face competition from several Big Six rivals.

Semenyo has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, though Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise is another option.

Still, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the Reds are “seriously working” on signing Semenyo in January.

“Understand Liverpool are seriously working on Antoine #Semenyo for the winter window, and concrete talks have already taken place. #LFC are fully aware of his release clause of around €70 million,” Plettenberg said on X.

“Liverpool want him, but there is heavy competition, with other top English sides involved. Bayern are currently not in the race.

“The 25 y/o versatile winger is under contract with Bournemouth until 2030.”

Liverpool also need to sign a new centre-back and remain linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, but respected reporter David Ornstein has confirmed that Semenyo will be “one of the biggest talking points” in January.

Ornstein has also pointed out that the winger’s release clause may only be active for a “set period” in January.

“Antoine Semenyo will be one of the biggest talking points of the January transfer window. Some people have suggested his release clause is £60m with add-ons. That’s not the case. It’s £65m is the clause,” Ornstein told NBC Sports.

“It’s available in January but only for a set period. I would imagine with these sorts of things it’s around 10 days, and that would give Bournemouth two weeks of the window to find a replacement.

“It becomes active again in the summer window but for a lower fee.

“Interested clubs are said to include the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham.

“I think Man United’s interest is ongoing, but I don’t know of them activating anything at this time. We are not sure of the player’s preference right now.

“I understand Bournemouth are working on targets for that eventuality; if it does happen, they will be prepared.”