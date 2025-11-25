According to respected journalist David Ornstein, a £44m Manchester United transfer is not as ‘close’ to being completed as it initially appeared.

Man Utd‘s five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League ended on Monday night as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against 10-man Everton.

This ended their best run of form under head coach Ruben Amorim and gave them a reality check, with it clear that they still have lots of improvements to make in the coming months.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens have made a positive impact this season, but they are still lacking in certain positions.

This is particularly the case in centre-midfield as they need to sign a new No.6 to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement.

In the summer, Man Utd targeted Carlos Baleba, but they were priced out of a £100m move for the Brighton standout.

Baleba remains on their radar ahead of the winter transfer window, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are other options.

Alternatively, Man Utd could sanction a cheaper move for Wolves star Joao Gomes. Earlier this week, a report claimed a deal worth £44m is already ‘close’ to happening as he is keen to join the Red Devils.

However, Ornstein has poured cold water on these reports as “there’s been no talk at this point”, but he has explained why he thinks Wolves could “cash in”.

“There has been reports about Joao Gomes. Sources around Molineux are sort of playing it down,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“There’s been no club–club talks at this point, but of course if Wolves are staring at relegation come January, they might look to cash in on him then…

“Other options Manchester United clearly like are Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Baleba too.”

Man Utd could also sign a new striker to provide competition for Sesko and ex-Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has explained why they should prioritise Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

“It would make sense if Jean-Philippe Mateta went to Manchester United,” Sagna said.

““They don’t really have a No9 who is tall, can hold the ball and can get on the end of crosses.

“It could be difficult for him as a new player coming into a club where there are a lot of new players and transferring his skills across from Crystal Palace, but a move to Old Trafford would be good for him and the club.

“It will also be difficult for Palace to keep hold of him, and it’s the right moment for him to move if he wants the test of playing for one of the biggest teams in the Premier League.

“He’s not a young player anymore and it might be one of the last moves of his career, so he will probably push for it if the opportunity arises.”