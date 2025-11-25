According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was “absolutely furious” with two of his players for their performance against Everton.

Before Monday night’s match against Everton, Man Utd were unbeaten in five Premier League matches as they entered the race to qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Amorim‘s slight tactical tweaks and the positive impact made by summer signings helped to improve Man Utd’s performances and results, though they reverted to type against Everton.

The Red Devils had injury issues for this game as they were without Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, with this impacting their effectiveness in attack.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired Everton ahead with a brilliant strike and the visitors defended brilliantly to earn all three points despite playing most of the game with ten men following Idrissa Gueye’s early red card.

Man Utd were toothless in attack as they could not break down Everton and Amorim has been criticised for refusing to change his formation to get more attacking players on the pitch.

The Red Devils had little intensity to their play as Everton were given an easy ride, so Amorim has reportedly taken issue with the ‘left side of his team’ against the Toffees.

Luke Shaw started as a left centre-back, while Patrick Dorgu began as the left wing-back before being taken off with half an hour remaining.

A respected account on X with over 680k followers and a 'team of five reporters' claims Amorim was 'furious' with these players as he felt that they let the side down.

“According to sources last night, Ruben Amorim was absolutely furious with the left side of his team,” they said on X.

“It’s clear he felt they completely disregarded his tactical instructions.

“When players don’t listen, it disrupts the entire flow of the game. Amorim knows that success hinges on every player being on the same page.

“He will let his feelings know to his players.”

Speaking post-match, Amorim explained why he thinks his side are “not” near where they need to be.

“We are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions,” Amorim said.

“We have a lot to do. We have to be perfect to win games, we were not perfect today.

“When we see the results of the weekend, we should get onto the pitch with a different excitement. Old Trafford was there saying ‘we are all here for a big step up’. And we were not ready.

“These five weeks, everyone is praising our evolution. But I’m always saying the same things: we are nowhere near the moment we are meant to be in this club.”