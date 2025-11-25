Manchester United legend Gary Neville has issued a warning to head coach Ruben Amorim and his squad as their loss to Everton was “not acceptable”.

The Red Devils crashed down to earth with a huge bump on Monday night as Everton ended their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Man Utd had their best run under Amorim in recent weeks as their new signings and his tactical tweaks improved results and performances, but they reverted to type against Everton.

The Toffees played most of the game with ten men as Idrissa Gueye was sent off for clashing with Michael Keane, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke the deadlock with a stunning strike and Man Utd could not produce a comeback as they suffered an embarrassing 1-0 loss.

This result leaves the Red Devils tenth in the Premier League and they need to bounce back at Crystal Palace on Sunday to ensure that the pressure does not mount on Amorim again.

Neville was far from happy with what he saw from Man Utd against Everton, claiming the “trust” in Amorim will “erode” if they produce more performances like that as they did something that they “can’t” do.

“It’s as if they’ve imagined in their heads they’re going to be in the Champions League places, and they thought that maybe before the game,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“It just smelt of complacency. They weren’t at it from the beginning. That is a bad one for United. I think they’ve been a lot better in the last few weeks. That probably takes us back to Brentford away.

“You can’t go from the fight that they showed in certain games to that. It just erodes confidence, it erodes trust.

“We’re trying to build a trust in a manager, we’re trying to build a trust in a team. The fans booed collectively at the end. It was loud, and rightly so. That was a really poor performance.”

Neville continued: “It’s almost as if you’ve gone sort of like two or three steps forward, everyone’s feeling a little bit better about themselves, and you’ve just gone back to the start again.

“You can lose football matches, but you can’t lose them like that. That’s nowhere near good enough, it’s not acceptable.”

He added: “Forget [injuries to Sesko and Cunha], there are no excuses. I’m not entertaining that one bit.

“Everton dominated them with 11 men and with 10 men, in a different way of domination, but they dominated them through their fight and their spirit.”