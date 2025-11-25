Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has told Liverpool that their issues started last season, when “classless” Arne Slot was “DJing in Ibiza” before the campaign was done.

The Reds have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks. After starting their Premier League title defence with five wins on the spin, they’ve won just once more in the following seven games, losing another six.

That puts them 12th in the table and 11 points off leaders Arsenal, who finished second to Liverpool last season.

Some have suggested that pressure will begin to mount on Slot, though it’s felt that he currently has the backing of the club.

In any case, Slot has been told that the issues actually began last season, with Scholes highlighting a moment he took his foot off the gas and painted himself in a poor light.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football: “I think this started towards the end of last season, do you remember when they won the league? The bad form started, they went away, went to Ibiza or something. Honestly, Arne Slot was DJing.

“DJing in Ibiza. But that’s, that’s before the season’s done, that’s what I mean, I think that’s disrespectful that, before the season’s done, I think it’s classless that.”

Indeed, a video emerged on May 13 of Slot behind a set of decks, after meeting Wayne Lineker in Ibiza. They had won the league at the end of April, before losing to Chelsea at the beginning of May, and then drawing to Arsenal.

Then came the video of Slot in Ibiza, before his Liverpool side lost to Brighton the following game, and then drew to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Had the Reds remained in the same form they had shown for the majority of the season before that, their gap to second-placed Arsenal could have been far bigger than the 10 points it ended up being.

This season, with the two sides again experiencing a big gap, but Liverpool being the side far below their title rivals, they have a lot of ground to make up, and after consecutive 3-0 losses – to Manchester City and Nottingham Forest – alarm bells will be sounding.

Slot has to find a way to turn things around, but the recent run has suggested that’s easier said than done.

