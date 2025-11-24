Jamie Carragher says he’s never seen another manager do what Ruben Amorim’s doing at Manchester United and insists he deserves “a lot of blame” for the defeat to Everton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford to end a five-game unbeaten run for the Red Devils, after Idrissa Gueye had been sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane in the 13th minute.

READ MORE: Amorim and ’embarrassing’ Man Utd return to the doldrums vs ten-man Everton

Jordan Pickford produced one excellent save to deny Joshua Zirkzee and Bruno Fernandes missed a good chance but other than that Manchester United looked limp and toothless in attack as the ten men of Everton defended their goal relatively comfortably.

Amorim has been heavily criticised for his refusal to tweak his 3-4-2-1 system since arriving at Old Trafford almost exactly a year ago, and after a recent uptick in form this was a game which will see that criticism return.

Carragher didn’t waste any time in that regard, claiming in the studio after the game that Amorim fully deserves to answer questions on his formation once again, as the “first manager to stick with a system” rather than a broader philosophy at a football club.

He said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “This is a bad night for the manager. There was an awful long time left after Everton’s goal. Everyone’s eyes are looking at the manager. You could hear Gary [Neville] a lot on commentary wondering what changes he’s going to make.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim admits Man Utd star is ‘struggling’ as he opens door to two January transfers

👉 Man Utd transfer ‘not going to happen in January’ as another deal is rated as a ‘maybe’

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed as Arsenal and Liverpool slip behind shock teams

“Ruben Amorim feels like the first manager who sticks with the system rather than an idea of how to play. The formation’s his baby. And to not change it or alter it in situations like that, I don’t understand.

“You don’t need three players at the back. If you’re going to stick with the system maybe put midfield players there [where Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro were] because you’re going to have so much more of the ball.

“It’s not the losing the three points tonight. It’s one where a lot of people will really question the manager on the back of that defeat. The players can do better but the manager will take a lot of the blame for tonight.”