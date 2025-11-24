Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has performed a U-turn on Arsenal star Eberechi Eze after he scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s north London derby.

The Gunners are coming off another great weekend as they hammered arch-rivals Spurs 4-1 at the Emirates, while title rivals Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Now, Arsenal are 15 games unbeaten in all competitions and have not lost since they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at Anfield at the end of August.

This remarkable run has seen Mikel Arteta’s side move clear at the top of the Premier League table, while they are also in a strong position in the Champions League and have advanced in the Carabao Cup.

Against Spurs, Eze produced his best performance since joining Arsenal in the summer as he made history by scoring a hat-trick in the 4-1 win.

Eze has had his critics this season, but Carragher has admitted that he has changed his opinion on the England international.

“When Eze came in, I thought, okay, maybe it’s not a game changer,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“And Les [Ferdinand] knows him a lot better than me. He still said earlier on the show, there’s still more to come. But then we still seen some of his highlights this season.

“There were still a few great goals in there, and then he goes and scores a hat-trick. So apologies.

“I certainly undervalued the importance of that signing because he looks like he could make the real difference for Arsenal this season and going on to win the title.

“And apart from the sort of skill he’s scoring the goals and his overall contribution to the game.”

It is looking increasingly likely that the Gunners will end their trophy drought this season as they have the best squad in the Premier League. Their £250m spend in the summer ensures they have quality options in every position.

Neville commented on Arsenal’s squad depth after the Spurs game, though he pointed out that they would be “worried” if Declan Rice got injured.

“The interesting thing is they’ve got [Riccardo] Calafiori and [Jurrien] Timber at full-back. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ben White are probably better going forward, although there’s not much between White and Timber,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“They’ve got real options at full-back, real options at centre-back. The only player you’d be worried about losing for a period of time would be Declan Rice because you can’t replace that.

“That’s your Roy Keane, that’s your Rodri, the player that holds you together. There’s only one of them.

“They have got options if he wasn’t there, but you’d never be able to replace the ability of him to be powerful on set-pieces, his running, his tackling, his impact on the game going forward.

“I’m really happy with Arsenal watching them this season, I like watching good teams play football.”