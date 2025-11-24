Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that one of his players is “struggling”, while he has opened the door to two transfers.

The Red Devils have picked up under Amorim in recent months as they have entered the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Man Utd‘s summer signings have made a positive impact, while Amorim has made slight tactical tweaks to improve his side’s results and performances.

The Premier League giants are currently five games unbeaten in the Premier League and will go level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa if they beat Everton on Monday night.

As mentioned, Man Utd’s summer signings have performed well this season, while Amorim has also gotten more out of other players who have recently struggled. However, Manuel Ugarte has been their weak link and the head coach has admitted that he is “struggling”.

“No, I understand,” Amorim told reporters when asked whether he had been surprised by Ugarte’s form this season.

“If, again.. you are here [Manchester] longer than me, and you can sense that a lot of very good players come here, and sometimes they struggle.

“And they are struggling, he is struggling in the moment. But it is our job to try to help our players, and again, everything can change. And you saw it five weeks ago, the environment was completely different.

“So I know that Ugarte is struggling in the moment and my job is trying to help him to feel as a player, like I felt when he was a Sporting player, for example. But it is a different world and he needs to adapt and he needs to improve, especially in training.”

Man Utd could enter the market to make a signing or two in January, while exits could also be on the cards.

Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have only been bit-part players for Man Utd this season and it has been suggested that they could leave in January to boost their chances of playing at the World Cup.

Now, Amorim has refused to rule out the two players leaving in the winter, though he has pointed out that the “club comes first”.

“The first thing is that the club comes first, so we have to think about the club and the team, and then everything can happen,” Amorim added.

“I was a football player, I understand everything. And I want to help my players in every situation, so I don’t know what is going to happen. I want my players happy, I understand the frustration of some players, seeing that the World Cup is there.

“And I know what it means for the World Cup, but Manchester United comes first, so if I can help the club and the players, I will be happy, if not I have to think about the team.”

Amorim also commented on whether signing a new midfielder is going to be a priority for Man Utd in January. He said: “It is hard to say that but I think we can add in the future.

“I don’t know when, different characteristics, the same thing that our thinking in front, sometimes it is not the quality of the players, it is the characteristics of the players and we can improve in some areas in our club.

“But I am happy with the guys that we have in the moment and I think they have so much more to give. So it is my job to think about them, not the other guys that are not here.”