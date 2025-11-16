According to reports, Manchester United have already ‘decided’ who is at the ‘top of the list’ as they look to sign a new midfielder in 2026.

Man Utd have been active in the transfer market in recent months. In the summer, they invested around £230m to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils managed to secure these signings despite having a limited budget, as they raised funds through player exits. Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho were among those to leave on permanent deals or on loan.

This business has helped to improve Ruben Amorim‘s side, who are on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

However, Man Utd need to make further improvements if they are to win the Premier League and/or Champions League in the next couple of years.

There are still a few glaring holes in Man Utd’s squad, with it widely reported that their focus is on signing a new No.6 to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement.

Man Utd had their eyes on an audacious move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba, but they were priced out of a move as their Premier League rivals demanded over £100m for their prized asset.

This failed transfer has clearly impacted Baleba, as he has made a disappointing start to this season, but he remains on United’s radar. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has also been mentioned as an alternative, though.

Now, a report from The Daily Mirror claims United have ‘decided’ that a new centre-midfielder is their ‘top priority’, while Baleba and Anderson is on their ‘shortlist’.

The Red Devils could even sign both players as they are ‘in the market for two big midfield signings next summer’, though Anderson is ‘top of the list’ for two reasons.

This is said to be due to Anderson being the more affordable and versatile option.

