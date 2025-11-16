According to reports, Arsenal have moved ahead of FC Barcelona in the race to sign a La Liga star, who could replace Gabriel Jesus next year.

The Gunners have done some great business in recent windows as they have built a stacked squad with quality options in every position.

In the summer, Arsenal invested a further £250m to boost their chances of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League this season. Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Martin Zubimendi were among their most notable additions.

This has helped Mikel Arteta‘s side enjoy a great start to this campaign, as they have moved clear at the top of the Premier League table and have a perfect record in the Champions League group stages.

Therefore, Arsenal are unlikely to make any more signings in the winter, but they could allow a player or two to leave.

Jesus is among the contenders to move elsewhere as he is currently behind Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Brazil international has been out of action for most of this year with an ACL injury, but he is closing in on a return to full fitness.

There have been conflicting reports on his future, with an outlet recently suggesting Arteta has made a ‘surprise decision’ to keep the striker beyond January.

However, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes says differently, so take this with a pinch of salt.

They have suggested that Arsenal and Arteta ‘wants Jesus out’, with his situation ‘opening the door to a sensational return’ to former club Palmeiras.

The report claims:

‘Those close to the player acknowledge that the lack of consistent playing time is affecting his performance. He himself has admitted that his priority is to feel important again, and this factor could accelerate decisions in the coming months. ‘The option of returning to Palmeiras is no longer just a fantasy. The Brazilian club, where Gabriel Jesus developed and achieved international renown, would be willing to welcome him back, provided the right conditions are met. The fans are clamouring for him, the board wants him back, and the player has never hidden his emotional connection to the club.’

Levante forward Karl Etta Eyong could potentially replace Jesus at Arsenal, as a report from Spanish publication Sport says they are the ‘most interested’ after Barcelona had an ‘offer rejected’.

The 22-year-old has six goals and three assists in La Liga this season, with the report claiming that the Gunners are keen to sign him and loan him back to Levante. He is currently valued at 20 million euros by transfermarkt.