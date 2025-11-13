According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has ‘made a surprise transfer decision’, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has been told to join a rival club.

Arsenal made a statement in this summer’s transfer window as the Premier League giants spent around £250m on several statement signings.

This business arguably helped the Gunners complete their squad as they now have quality options in every position, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi among their most notable signings in the summer.

Therefore, Arteta‘s side are unlikely to make any signings in January, though they could let one or two players leave to balance the books.

Gabriel Jesus is among those linked with a possible exit in the winter as he has fallen in the pecking order following Gyokeres’ arrival in the summer.

Jesus is close to returning to full fitness after suffering an ACL injury at the start of this year, but it has been suggested that he could leave to increase his chances of playing regularly ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Despite this, a new report from Caught Offside claims Arteta has ‘made a surprise transfer decision’ regarding Jesus ahead of the winter transfer window, with the head coach opting to ‘block his exit in January’.

Jesus has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League and Brazil in recent weeks, though the report has explained that he is still part of Arteta’s plans.

The report adds:

‘Jesus remains part of Arteta’s first-team plans once he’s back from injury and fully fit again. ‘There had been some doubt about the Brazil international’s situation due to the increased competition for places in the Arsenal attack, but it seems Arteta remains keen on having a big squad, and the former Manchester City man is seen as a potentially key part of that.’

England international Myles Lewis-Skelly is also linked with an exit as Arteta has preferred Riccardo Calafiori at the start of this season and a move could increase his chances of playing at next summer’s World Cup.

Clubs will likely queue up to sign Lewis-Skelly if he becomes available, with a recent report claiming Arsenal will sell the teenager if they receive a suitable bid in the summer.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has claimed that Everton are “probably” the right fit for Lewis-Skelly, but ex-Spurs player Jamie O’Hara has explained why he thinks he will have to “suck it up”.

O’Hara said on Sky Sports: “He should go an ask Arteta, I want to go on loan in January, go to another Premier League club, play every week, stake my claim, and get himself on the plane.

“Arsenal, there’s no way they’re going to allow that to happen, so he’s just going to have to suck it up and deal with it and get himself back in the Arsenal team.

“In terms of him as a future star, Myles Lewis-Skelly is going to be an England international. He needs to fight his way back into the side, once he gets himself back into the Arsenal team, then Thomas Tuchel will look at him again.”