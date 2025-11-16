Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson has praised one “outstanding” summer signing and he thinks there are “good signs” under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have improved under head coach Amorim at the start of this campaign as they are currently five games unbeaten in the Premier League.

This form has seen Man Utd move ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table and they are also only one point adrift of the Champions League places.

Several factors are behind Man Utd’s improvement this season, including their positive summer recruitment.

United did well to offload most of their outcasts in the summer to raise funds, which enabled them to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha for around £230m.

Sesko has had his critics this season, but Lammens, Mbeumo and Cunha have seamlessly settled in and have contributed to Man Utd’s improvement.

Now, Ferguson has reserved special praise for Lammens, but he thinks there are “good signs” for Man Utd due to these three players.

“Well, they are, the signs… the manager has had some good signs,” Ferguson told RTV Raceday.

“Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good.

“Of course, Mbeumo and Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success. The signs are getting better.

“I think back-to-back wins is something teams like United should always expect.

“But having gone through a cycle where the improvement has to come by waiting and being patient, they are enjoying it now.”

Lammens was signed to replace Andre Onana at Man Utd and former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster recently commented on the difference between these two players.

“I didn’t know what to expect at the beginning. It’s a massive step up and you need somebody with a bit of authority and a bit of an aura about them to step into that Manchester United team,” Foster said.

“But he’s done it so far with absolute ease and he’s got this confidence about him. He’s coming out for balls into the box, where you’re normally talking about seriously seasoned Premier League goalies that do this kind of stuff and he’s doing it from the get-go.

“It still remains to be seen whether he’s got the X factor and the little bits that turn a good goalie into a great goalkeeper. Whether Senne Lammens has that in his game remains to be seen.”