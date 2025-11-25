Barcelona reportedly feel Chelsea star Pedro Neto fits perfectly into their system, as there’s uncertainty over the future of Marcus Rashford despite praise from boss Hansi Flick.

After 13 La Liga games this season, Barca are just one point behind leaders Real Madrid. They have won 10 games and are by far the most potent attacking team in the division, scoring 36 goals, compared to Real’s 28.

Manchester United loanee Rashford has been a big help in the attacking efforts. Of his 15 direct goal contributions already in a Barca shirt, nine have come in the league.

But there is uncertainty over whether he’ll remain at the Spanish giants beyond his loan period, and according to Fichajes, Chelsea star Neto is the man who could take his place.

The report suggests Neto has become a central focus in Barcelona’s planning, with the 25-year-old able to give the attack a boost in various positions, according to Deco.

Neto is said to fit perfectly at Barca due to his combination of speed, dribbling and link-up play.

However, after Neto was signed for £54million in 2024, Chelsea are said to want a starting figure exceeding €80million (£70.3m). It seems unlikely Barca would be able to pay that sum, given the financial constraints on them in recent times.

After scoring three times in the Club World Cup triumph in the summer, Neto has four goals and two assists in this season’s Premier League – with five goal contributions coming in his last five games.

As such, it’s not a surprise that Chelsea will demand a large sum if they’re to allow him to leave.

The permanent signing of Rashford would be far cheaper, at just €35million (£30.7m) and given his form and the fact that manager Flick clearly likes him, it seems it would be a poor call not to land him permanently, particularly if he keeps up his current levels.

Flick said of late: “He’s back from a cold and he’s fine; I’ll decide tomorrow whether he starts or comes off the bench. But I’m happy to have him in the team, playing for Barca.

“I’ve followed him throughout his career and I’ve always been impressed by his quality and what he’s capable of in the box, and he’s showing that in Barcelona. This change for him, in a new style of football, in Barcelona, with the great weather.

“For me, it’s incredible to see how he’s always smiling. It’s the atmosphere we have here, and it’s very good for him.”

