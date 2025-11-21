Inspired by the NBA’s weekly Power Rankings, in which all 30 teams are judged on current performance, overall strength, and a hint of potential rather than just the cold, hard standings, we’ve brought the concept to the Premier League.

Over there, respected analysts and former players debate the finer details. Here on Football365, the task instead falls to one 30-year-old Scottish bloke who is unashamedly determined to find a way to put Bukayo Saka top every single week.

This list blends a player’s overall ability with their present form, though what they’re delivering right now takes precedence. It’s the definitive (ish) ranking of the best 30 performers in the Premier League this season, sprinkled with a touch of footballing common sense rather than relying purely on spreadsheets and xG charts, though they do matter.

One rule: injuries mean immediate exile. That’s why there’s no Cole Palmer for the moment, and why Gabriel Magalhaes, who would absolutely have been second, is nowhere to be seen after hobbling off for Brazil, ironically, at the Emirates.

Let the outrage begin…

30) Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

29) Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

28) Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

27) Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

26) Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

25) Iliman Ndiaye (Everton)

24) Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

23) Thiago (Brentford)

22) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

21) Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

20) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Probably the first and hopefully the only instance of big-name bias. We all know Mohamed Salah has been a bit pants this season, but he earned some slack after a record-breaking 2024/25 campaign. The overriding ruling is: lads, it’s Mo Salah.

19) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Consistency is the key for Foden, who has looked very impressive in recent weeks and is back in the England set-up.

18) Reece James (Chelsea)

We’re reluctant to drop ‘the I word’ around him, but it is wonderful to see James playing consistently again. He’s arguably the most well-rounded right-back in the world when fit and flying.

17) Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)

Mbeumo had an amazing October as United flew up the Premier League table, registering a goal involvement in all three games, including a brace against Brighton in Ruben Amorim’s best day as head coach – excluding an unnecessarily nervous ending.

16) Joao Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jamie Carragher missed the point in his criticism of Palhinha; the Portuguese midfielder has been an outstanding signing for Spurs.

15) Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

You may know him as Maya Jama’s boyfriend, but we know him as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. Completely ignoring how rattled he was by the Irish fans, he’s almost back to his very best and has been incredibly consistent this term.

14) Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

It would be bold to say Fernandez is beginning to justify his £100m+ transfer fee, but he’s certainly much improved and looks like one of the Premier League’s leading central midfielders.

13) Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal)

Zubimendi has slotted in seamlessly and is gradually becoming one of Arsenal’s most important players.

12) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka hasn’t quite got going this season, but he’s been nowhere near rubbish. He’s one of England and Arsenal’s world-class talents and when he’s fit, both of those teams have a chance against anyone.

11) Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

There are question marks over Guehi’s fitness, but he’s expected to be in the squad to face Wolves and the dreaded New Manager Bounce this weekend.

10) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

England seem to have finally found the perfect No.6 to help unlock Declan Rice’s attacking strengths. Anderson leads the Premier League for most ball recoveries (92), progressive passes (97), touches (976), and is third for passes completed (701) behind Virgil van Dijk (745) and Lewis Dunk (757).

9) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

The best goalkeeper in the world (arguably) has enjoyed a pretty comfortable start to life in the Premier League.

8) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The Manchester United captain has been a key player in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, moving into a deeper role to help those new expensive forwards settle in well. It might be time to pass over the penalty duties, though…

7) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

The flavour of the month. Semenyo could leave the Cherries for £65million in January, having scored six goals and made three assists in 11 Premier League games this season.

6) Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s best player this season. Maybe Liverpool’s only consistent performer this season.

5) Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

The signing of the season. Comfortably.

4) Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Caicedo might actually be justifying the £100m+ Chelsea spent on him. He’s certainly playing the best football of his career and he was pretty darn impressive for Brighton.

3) Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

If you invested your stocks in this guy pre-season, you’d be feeling very smug right about now. Doku has been electric for City. Bloody electric.

2) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Set-piece merchant.

1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Nordic Robot is the best player in the Premier League and it’s not even up for debate – unless you’re Wayne Rooney. Haaland already has 14 goals this season. He’s just a bloody goal machine.

READ NEXT: The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he closes in on century of Premier League goals