Jurgen Klopp has ’emerged as a stunning candidate’ to replace Arne Slot in an interim role at Liverpool but the Reds chiefs have an alternative ‘long-term’ target in mind.

The 4-1 battering by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield on Wednesday made it nine defeats in 14 for the reigning Premier League champions, there worst run since 1954, after which talk of sacking Slot has ramped up significantly ahead of their clash with West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Slot’s side then have games against Sunderland (H), Leeds (A), Inter (H), Brighton (H) and Tottenham (A) before Christmas in what looks to be a relatively gentle run of fixtures, though there won’t be too many Liverpool fans thinking of positive results in those games given how they’re playing.

It’s been claimed there are no immediate plans to sack Slot, with one journalist suggesting he could even “lose four of the next five games” and retain his job at Anfield.

But The Sun claim the Reds chiefs are getting their ducks in a row in preparation for his departure, and Slot’s predecessor Klopp is ‘part of the conversation’.

The report states that there is concern among the Liverpool bosses that Slot is ‘losing the dressing room’ and they ‘could ask Klopp to make a dramatic return’.

Only in an interim role though as it’s further claimed that ‘the owners have Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique in their sights as a long-term target’.

Klopp said in an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast last month that it was “theoretically possible” that he would one day return to Liverpool and German outlet BILD now claim that the Reds legend is ‘hovering over Anfield like a UFO’.

Journalist Marcel Reif claimed: ‘Liverpool isn’t just in a mess. It’s practically burned to the ground!

‘The timing of this statement (Klopp on Diary of a CEO) is terrible for Slot. He’s hovering over Anfield like a UFO. All of Liverpool would carry him back on their shoulders. And it would be negligent if they didn’t try to bring Klopp back.

‘In Liverpool, the scar from his departure is far from healed. I don’t know what it’s like being Global Head of Soccer and whether you ever start to wonder, ‘Is this really me?’

‘He was exhausted after that time. It took its toll. Now he looks very rested. Almost as if Arne Slot has to watch out…’

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness recently claimed Klopp will not remain in his Red Bull role for the long term.

“I could never imagine him as an official travelling around the country, to New York, looking after the various teams,” he said via BILD. “And I don’t think that will be a good model in the long run. I also don’t think he’ll do that forever, I can’t imagine it.

“I have always admired Jurgen Klopp as a coach who is on the pitch, who develops a team, who moves a team forward with his personality. I see Jurgen Klopp on the pitch and nowhere else.”