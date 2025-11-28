Arsenal kept their crown as the “best team” in Europe for just a month after Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone picked a better club he’s now faced.

The Gunners have beaten the vast majority of teams they’ve faced this season. In the Premier League – where they lead by six points – Arsenal have won nine of their 12 games.

In the Champions League, they are five from five, having breezed through big tests against Atletico and Bayern Munich, while also beating Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Slavia Prague.

Atletico boss Simeone suggested when his side were beaten 4-0 by them, that they were the best team he’s faced all season – having already played Real Madrid and Liverpool – and with the Gunners now the only side to win every Champions League game, they’re fairly rated as the best team in Europe.

The Atletico boss said: “Yes, I would say the best team we have faced this season.

“They compete so well, their players run and run and they have quality all over the pitch. They deserved to win today and I want to congratulate them.”

But Simeone has now changed his answer on who is the best team Atletico have come up against this term.

He said: “There’s no doubt about it. Inter [Milan] are the strongest team in the Champions League right now.

“That’s why we played a first half to hinder their play. We knew that in the second half we could express our full repertoire, with top-class players like [Antoine] Griezmann, [Alexander] Sorloth, and Nico Gonzalez, who came on very well and allowed us to score in the final move.

“It was very nice but the idea, regardless of the result, was the same. I don’t know how to live in my comfort zone, I prefer to stay that way.

“You have to work with faith, love, and quality. I have players who follow me, and that’s crucial for every coach. Today, there were strikers on the bench who wanted to start, and when they came on, they showed their worth.”

That Arsenal’s crown has been removed is interesting, not least because they have won every Champions League game this term and Inter have not.

The Gunners battered Atletico 4-0, while Inter actually lost 2-1 to the La Liga club. How Arsenal cannot be rated above them given the results is intriguing.

