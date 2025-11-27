Pundit Paul Merson has explained why he thinks the Premier League title race could be “over” this weekend as he has commented on Chelsea vs Arsenal.

The Gunners are in a commanding position in the Premier League title race as they have moved clear of their rivals in the table.

The north London outfit have capitalised on sides around them struggling, with Mikel Arteta‘s side currently on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Therefore, Arsenal look increasingly to end their prolonged trophy drought by winning the Premier League and/or Champions League this season and they will be in an even better position if they beat Chelsea this weekend.

Chelsea moved up to second in the Premier League table last weekend and could cement themselves as Arsenal’s main challengers by beating their London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this match, Merson has explained why he thinks “the title race is over” if Arsenal beat Chelsea.

“If Arsenal win, the title race is over,” Merson said in his Sportskeeda column.

“I expect Manchester City to win this weekend, but even then, a win for Arsenal puts everything to bed.

“I saw Chelsea against Barcelona and they completely blew Hansi Flick’s team away even before the red card to Ronald Araujo. Arsenal also beat Bayern Munich quite comfortably, with their second half performance being mind-blowing!

“I don’t think Enzo Maresca needs to win this game. His objective is to finish in the top four and have a cup run this season.

“If Chelsea win this game, they automatically become title contenders. Then the expectations from this team changes and I’m not sure it will suit them.

“We saw how Chelsea were front-runners around December last season and they suddenly fell off.”

Merson does not think Chelsea “can beat Arsenal”, but he has predicted a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

“So can Chelsea beat Arsenal? I don’t think so,” Merson added.

“I’m a Chelsea fan and I watch this team all the time. I just don’t think Arsenal will lose this game.

“Chelsea have a very young team and are always up and down in terms of result. I don’t believe Chelsea have the experience to win a league title just yet.

“This game will also witness the battle of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice, two of the best midfielders in the world. I can’t wait to watch that battle!

“It will also be interesting to see what team Maresca will play. Could he be tempted into using a false nine like he did against Barcelona? Arsenal are better at the back, but I just think Chelsea can get a point.”