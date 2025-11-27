Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Chelsea

According to reports, Vinicius Junior has made a decision on whether to extend his contract at Real Madrid amid interest from several Premier League sides.

Vinicius has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Real Madrid in recent months as he is due to be out of contract in 2027 and has butted heads with head coach Xabi Alonso.

The Brazil international is a world-class talent, but his attitude has been questioned at times and he has publicly clashed with Real Madrid boss Alonso this season.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Vinicius is ‘leading’ a ‘revolt’ with several Real Madrid players to get Alonso sacked, while it has also been reported that he is unwilling to sign a new contract until there is a change at the club.

Therefore, it has looked increasingly likely in recent weeks that Vinicius will leave Real Madrid next year as Premier League and Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with him.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been loosely linked with Vinicius, who could cost a British record transfer fee next year.

A fresh report from journalist Mark Brus for The Daily Briefing claims Man Utd have ‘made contact’ over signing Vinicius and they could ‘serious contenders’ for his services.

Brus explained: ‘I’m told that Manchester United have made contact with Vinicius’ representatives in recent weeks. “United have been in touch,” one source said. “Expect them to be serious contenders for him if he ends up leaving.”

‘Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on how this all pans out, and I’m told to expect others from the Premier League to join the running once it becomes clear just how likely an exit is.’

Despite this, a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Vinicius is actually ‘closer than ever’ to signing a new contract at Real Madrid and has ‘accepted a reduced salary offer compared to his initial demands’.

The report explains: