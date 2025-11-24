Manchester United will not be signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who has reportedly made a ‘key decision’ and has reached a ‘full agreement’.

Vinicius‘ future at Real Madrid has been in serious doubt over the past few months, as his current contract is set to expire in 2027 and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

The Brazil international is regarded as one of the best wingers in the world, but his attitude has also been questioned and he has butted heads with head coach Xabi Alonso this season.

The 25-year-old has felt mistreated by Alonso, who has often been chosen as a Real Madrid player to be substituted late into games this season.

This was the case last month as Real Madrid beat arch-rivals FC Barcelona in La Liga, with Vinicius hitting out at Alonso and proclaiming that he is going to leave.

This has fuelled reports linking Vinicius with a transfer as a move to the Premier League or Saudi Pro League has been mentioned.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with Vinicius, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Last week, a report claimed Man Utd were preparing to launch a record offer worth around £176m to sign Vinicius, though this deal currently looks incredibly unlikely.

It now appears that the winger was putting clubs against each other to get a better deal at Real Madrid, with a new report from Fichajes claiming that he has a ‘full agreement’ over a new contract.

It is said that a ‘key decision’ had been made to extend Vinicius’ contract beyond 2027, with a renewal said to be a ‘priority’ for club chiefs in recent months.

The report has also revealed that he never considered leaving Real Madrid, while the club feel he is an ‘irreplaceable player’.

They added:

‘There was always calm among the Real Madrid hierarchy regarding Vinicius Jr’s future , as the player never considered leaving, despite interest from major European clubs. ‘The extension far exceeds the contract that bound Vinicius Jr to Real Madrid until 2027, guaranteeing his continuity for many more years and reinforcing his role as leader of the project.’

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche over the weekend, so they are currently three games without a win.

Vinicius started this weekend’s match on the bench, but Alonso has insisted that there is no issue with the player. He said: “We had talked about it. We tend to talk many times. (Vinicius) understands, he knew the role he could play.

“We had done it on other occasions, like in Getafe. Today we are not happy, but everyone is energetic to want to recover a good dynamic.”