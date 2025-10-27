Vinicius Junior could be on his way out of Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior muttered “I’m leaving the team” having failed to hide his frustration at being substituted in El Clasico and reports on Monday suggest he is ‘seriously considering’ an exit owing the lack of ‘respect’ afforded to him by manager Xabi Alonso. But where could he go? There’s just one option.

Vinicius has helped Madrid win 14 trophies since his arrival in 2018, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, playing a starring role in many of those triumphs. But the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up’s frustrations – which have been bubbling under the surface for weeks at the Bernabeu – came to the surface as he stormed off the pitch on Sunday.

After starting on the bench for Madrid’s previous league clash with Getafe, Vinicius was recalled to Alonso’s XI as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sealed Madrid a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals, but was withdrawn in the 72nd minute by Alonso and made it abundantly clear what he thought of his manager’s decision.

“Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?” Vinicius was heard shouting at Alonso as his No.7 appeared on the fourth official’s board.

The 25-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in just three of Madrid’s 12 games in all competitions this season and before making his way straight down the tunnel, he’s alleged to have muttered: “Always me! I’m Leaving the team! I’m leaving, I’d better go!”

And according to AS, ‘the option of leaving’ is now ‘being seriously considered’ by Vinicius, who believes Alonso ‘doesn’t like him’ and that his ‘status isn’t respected’ by the Spaniard, with the growing rift between the pair a ‘massive problem’ for the club.

Alonso looked to pacify the situation after the game, saying: “I’m taking away many positive things from Vini’s game and I don’t want to lose focus on what’s important.

“He contributed a lot. It’s an important victory, a deserved one. Regaining the feeling of a competitive team in big games is important. All coaches know there are different personalities.

“Now we’ll enjoy it, and when the time comes we’ll talk about these things in the changing room, of course.”

The report adds that the Madrid hierarchy are prepared to back any decision Alonso makes with regard to Vinicius’ future having been far from impressed by the winger’s reaction to being subbed.

And with it suggested last month that Vinicius may seek a January exit having been benched for Madrid’s Champions League opener, we can only assume his resolve to seek pastures new has gathered strength after this latest perceived snub.

But the question Vinicius and his representatives must now be asking is which clubs in world football could offer the £150m likely required to sign him, at least match his £350,000-per-week wages and be comfortable with the reality of him having to be the man at their club for fear of him throwing a hissy fit if that’s not the case. And there’s nowhere to go for him but Saudi Arabia.

Paris Saint-Germain used to be a landing spot for the star misfits of other European giants, but they’ve become a serious football team of late.

Liverpool made several Galactico signings in the summer, but to their cost so far this season, and we can’t see Arne Slot welcoming such a character into his dressing room.

If anyone could get a handle on Vinicius, it might just be Pep Guardiola, but Manchester City haven’t typically chased players of such repute, other than Erling Haaland, who joined for the relatively meagre prices they’re used to paying for their recruits.

Arsenal may still be after a left-wing upgrade, but much as we would enjoy his clash with Arteta, theirs is a boat that doesn’t need rocking.

Manchester United aren’t in a position to attract a player of Vinicius’ quality even if they wanted to, and we can’t imagine they do at a point where Ruben Amorim looks finally to have his squad pulling together as one.

There’s very little chance of Chelsea paying that much for a player who is on the brink of being too old for them anyway at 25, and even less chance of Vinicius joining a club where the chances of the most major trophies look slim in the short-term.

And given there is no European club other than PSG outside the Premier League with the wherewithal to pay Real Madrid and Vinicius what’s required to sign him, even assuming they had the desire, if we were his advisors, and weren’t the money-grabbing so-and-sos we suspect they are, we would urge him to mend bridges which are currently singed at a club from which he has no better, or even remotely comparable, place to go, before he burns them beyond repair.