According to reports, Manchester United have reached a ‘decision’ on whether to offload Kobbie Mainoo, while another star is ‘heading out in January’.

Mainoo is in a difficult situation at Man Utd as he has fallen down the pecking order under head coach Ruben Amorim.

The England international enjoyed a remarkable breakout season for Man Utd and England in 2023/24, though injuries, a decline in form and the appointment of Amorim have impacted him.

Amorim is clearly not a huge admirer of Mainoo, who has only been a bit-part player over the past year as the United boss has favoured Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield.

This has fuelled reports linking Mainoo with an exit from Man Utd, with the 20-year-old submitting a request to leave on loan in the summer.

At the time, Serie A giants Napoli were leading the race to secure his services, but Man Utd refused to let him leave as they felt that his exit would leave them short of options.

Mainoo has remained linked with an exit of late, but a new report from Football Insider claims Man Utd’s ‘decision’ on his future ahead of the winter transfer window is that they are ‘still refusing to let him leave on loan’.

There is said to be one reason for this verdict.

The report adds:

‘Sources say that Ruben Amorim is set on keeping him and sees him as a key part of his plans for the rest of the season. ‘Sources say that Mainoo is next in line to come into the Amorim’s midfield, behind Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.’

Joshua Zirkzee is far more likely to leave Man Utd in January, though.

The forward has barely featured for Man Utd this season as he’s behind Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the pecking order.

Zirkzee was linked with an exit in the summer, but he looks set to follow Rasmus Hojlund in the coming months.

Caught Offside says Zirkzee is ‘heading out in January’ as he ‘knows regular football is essential’ in a World Cup year.

