Man Utd flop ‘desperate to leave’ with West Ham a ‘potential option’ after latest Amorim snub

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is ‘desperate to leave Old Trafford’ and could become a transfer target for West Ham in January, according to reports.

Zirkzee joined Man Utd from Bologna for around £37million in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite joining with huge potential after costing more than his £34m release clause, the Netherlands international has struggled to adapt to Premier League football.

He played 49 times across all competitions for the Red Devils in 2024/25, registering seven goals and three assists.

One of Zirkzee’s biggest problems is where he fits on the pitch. Nobody seems to know what his best position is, and there appears to be no place for him in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

There was potential for Zirkzee to thrive as one of Amorim’s ‘wide 10s’, but so far this season, he’s only made four appearances and is yet to start a match.

Amorim clearly doesn’t rate him, with new signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko comfortably ahead in the attacking pecking order.

Mason Mount has also been preferred in attack this season and started away to Liverpool on Sunday, while Zirkzee was an unused substitute for the fifth time in the Premier League this campaign.

Considering that Zirkzee has been in every matchday squad this season, Amorim might be reluctant to lose the attacking depth he provides, but you can’t blame the player if he wants to leave the club.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy pretty much ever since he joined Man Utd, and that is still an option for him.

Meanwhile, West Ham could make Zirkzee a target in January as new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wants at least three new signings when the transfer window reopens, according to talkSPORT.

Indeed, the report states that Nuno is demanding a new striker be signed in the winter window, with Zirkzee a ‘potential option’.

It’s claimed that Zirkzee is ‘desperate to leave Old Trafford’, with AS Roma one of several Serie A clubs interested in the ex-Bologna striker.

You really can’t blame Zirkzee if he is ‘desperate to leave’ the Red Devils.

He’s only 24 and has proved at Bologna that he can be a top player. Furthermore, it’s a World Cup year and he needs to be playing if Ronald Koeman is to consider selecting him.

A return to Italy should do the trick for Zirkzee, who is yet to prove he can fulfill his potential playing in England.

From what he has shown so far, Zirkzee doesn’t look up to the pace of the Premier League and his game is not well-suited to the competition.

Serie A is perfect for him and if there’s any chance of him making the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, he should return to Italy in January.

