‘Deeply frustrated’ Man Utd set for ‘surprise exit in January’ as he eyes World Cup place

Ruben Amorim is still under pressure at Old Trafford.

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee could be set for a move away from Old Trafford in January as he looks to make the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a terrible 2024/25 season with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to qualify for European competition.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund criticised for scoring just seven league goals between them.

Hojlund left on loan for Serie A champions Napoli over the summer, which will probably turn into a permanent transfer, while Zirkzee stayed at Man Utd as back-up.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on attackers in the summer transfer window with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving.

That has limited Zirkzee’s game time at Old Trafford dramatically with the Netherlands international making four subsitute appearances in all competitions, totalling 113 minutes on the pitch.

And no the Daily Mail claim that Zirkzee is ‘deeply frustrated at his situation, and a move in the January transfer window is seen as absolutely crucial if he is to force his way back into the reckoning for the Netherlands’ World Cup squad next summer’.

The report adds: ‘Chido Obi’s return to the academy setup after he played eight times for the first team last season may see United dig in to keep Zirkzee as back-up, in case anything happens to first-choice striker and £74m summer signing Benjamin Sesko.

‘But there is no doubt that Zirkzee’s frustration has escalated significantly in recent weeks, and now his only chance to salvage a season that could cost him a spot at the World Cup appears to be by trying to secure a move away in January.’

Football Insider have a similar report claiming that Zirkzee is set for a ‘surprise exit in January’ with Serie A sides Inter Milan, Juventus and Como ‘looking at the Dutchman’, while West Ham have also joined the race.

Zirkzee has once again been left out of Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for the October international break and the Dutch head coach said back in March that his performances had not been “good enough” to warrant a place in the setup.

Ronald Koeman said: “He wasn’t in the preliminary selection because I don’t think he’s good enough at the moment.

“Especially scanning when turning or passing often goes wrong.

“Yes, in principle form and fitness are always leading, but that is not always possible.

“We have a lot of central defenders and midfielders, but we are somewhat limited up front.

“But even then, I still think that you have to earn your selection, and I think he doesn’t deserve that now, but that could be the case again in another period.”

