According to reports, a ‘forgotten’ star at Aston Villa could sign a ‘new deal’ after he ‘nearly quit’ the Premier League club in the summer.

Aston Villa have bounced back following a dire start to this season as they have won four consecutive matches across all competitions.

Unai Emery‘s side suffered a hangover from last season and the summer following their failure to qualify for the Champions League and frustrating transfer window, with the Villans struggling in front of goal this season.

However, Villa have overcome adversity in recent matches as Emery has found answers, with the unexpected resurgence of Emiliano Buendia providing a boost.

Injuries and poor form have impacted the 28-year-old over the past couple of seasons as he’s dropped in the pecking order and looked certain to leave Aston Villa in the summer.

Buendia was heavily linked with a potential move to Leeds United, but this deal did not come to fruition as he remains at Aston Villa.

This has benefited Aston Villa as he’s grabbed two goals and an asisst in his last three appearances across all competitions.

Now, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Buendia could be offered a ‘new deal’ if he ‘continues his form’ after the ‘forgotten man nearly quit’ in the summer.

“He’s obviously back in favour under Unai Emery at Aston Villa, Emiliano Buendia,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He played a big role in that comeback win against Fulham last weekend [28 September] when he came off the bench to help set up a goal and score a goal as well.

“I think that was his first Premier League goal since March 2023. But, he’s definitely back in favour at Villa, Emiliano Buendia.

“As I said, he’s regained his form and fitness and I think obviously that’s helped him win back his place in Unai Emery’s plans.

“So it would be difficult to see them even considering letting Buendia go in January.

“Maybe if he continues his form and continues to contribute to Villa there might be talks over a new deal he’s under contract until 2027.

“Villa will have to make a decision at some point on what they plan to do with Buendia. But, if he continues to perform like he has in recent weeks, he’s not doing his chances any harm at all.”