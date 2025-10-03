Antony slams Man Utd ‘rudeness’ as staff refused to speak to him; ‘unhappy’ star to push for January exit

Former Man Utd winger Antony claims he suffered from “rudeness” from people at Old Trafford during his final days at the club.

The Brazil international rarely had a good game in three seasons at the Premier League club with Ruben Amorim allowing the club to ship him out to La Liga outfit Real Betis in the final six months of last term.

Man Utd winger Antony impressed and earned another loan move to Real Betis this campaign with the temporary deal turning into a permanent transfer for €22m next summer.

All parties were happy with the outcome over the summer but last week Antony spoke out on being “disrespected” by Man Utd after being told to train separately.

Antony told Spanish outlet Onda Cero: “They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately…I feel like they disrespected me, but that’s not the point.

“I don’t want to create controversy, that’s life. I’m very grateful for the club. There were bad times, but also good times, with two titles.

“My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised. I had the house rented.”

And now Antony has revealed that Man Utd staff didn’t even say “good morning” or “good afternoon” to him in his final months as he was ostracised.

Antony told ESPN Brasil: “Look, I’m not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won’t mention anyone’s name here.

“But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon. Not even that.

“But, anyway, that’s in the past, I won’t give much importance to these things. Now I’m here, at Betis, I’m living here, that’s the most important thing for me.”

Another player who is also struggling under Amorim is Joshua Zirkzee with the Netherlands international failing to start a game so far this season.

And now Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists that the 24-year-old could well leave Man Utd in January unless things improve.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “A lot will depend on what Zirkzee wants to do. If he’s not playing regularly under Amorim, he might push or consider a move away, particularly with the next summer’s World Cup approaching.

“He’s only made three appearances in the Premier League this season, with only one of those as a start, and has played just 82 minutes in total.

“He isn’t happy with that situation, but obviously Amorim spent heavily on attacking reinforcements in the summer with Cunha, Sesko and Mbeumo.

“There’s always been interest in Zirkzee from Italy because of how well he did for Bologna before his move to Man United, so Como and Juventus are keeping tabs on his situation.

“If the player isn’t playing regularly between now and January, that will be an issue for him and he could push to leave Man United.”

