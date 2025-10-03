Jacobs reveals Amorim sack ‘yardstick’ and which Man Utd stars are ‘most disillusioned’

Ruben Amorim is still under pressure at Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed a “yardstick” that Man Utd are going to judge Ruben Amorim by as he divulges the “most disillusioned” players.

The Red Devils have started the season in poor form once again with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table and out of the League Cup.

Amorim is currently averaging barely over a point per game since joining Man Utd early last term and his job could come under threat if he doesn’t turn things around soon.

Despite their horrendous form under Amorim, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the senior players are all backing the Man Utd boss.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “The senior leadership group are all behind Ruben Amorim.

“Harry Maguire in particular, I’m told, has been very vocal in telling other players that they need to stand up and be counted on.

READ: Five reasons why Ratcliffe is right to pick Southgate as next Man Utd manager

“Most of the players want to turn things around; they believe that they can within this system, but there are exceptions within that dressing room, and that was the case also over the summer too.”

Jacobs insists that is actually some of Amorim’s new summer signings who are the “most disillusioned” at Old Trafford so far this season.

The journalist added: “I think, ironically, I’m told, but some of the new players in particular are the most disillusioned because the pitch that they were given tactically, in football terms, hasn’t yet matched up to the reality, so that’s quite intriguing.

“As I’ve said many times, some of the new signings looked at the Manchester United squad, including some of the players that had gone, and thought one or two of those that have departed might also be quite conducive to their game.

“Then you have Bruno Fernandes, who I wouldn’t call unhappy with his manager; if anything, they have got a positive relationship. He’s captain of the football club, but he’s unhappy with playing in that deeper role.”

There have been claims that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to give Amorim the full season but Jacobs reckons he may be given 38 Premier League matches from when he first joined.

Jacobs continued: “Ruben Amorim, I think, doesn’t have that many games to turn things around.

“I’m not so sure, despite the fact that I respect other reports, that it’s as clear-cut as he’ll get a full season.

“I think more likely, from speaking to people in and around the club, he’ll get 38 games split across two seasons and they’ll use that somewhat as a yardstick.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 A full 20 reasons why Manchester United should sack Ruben Amorim

👉 Merson explains why Glasner ‘is not a good fit for Man Utd’ amid claims he’s waiting for Amorim sack

👉 Man Utd accused of Southgate plan as ‘deep concerns’ likely to force change with Sunderland loss

Gareth Southgate has been linked with taking over from Amorim, if Man Utd decide to sack him, but ex-Red Devils goalkeeper Ben Foster is unsure why the former England boss would want the role.

Foster said on talkSPORT: “He’s got to be enjoying his life. Surely, for England, I don’t know why he would want to jump back into that frying pan, to be perfectly honest. Yeah, the answer for United, though, I honestly don’t know. I really don’t know.

“I came on the show actually, I think it was probably about a month ago. I actually said maybe they do something like a Gareth Southgate. The only reason why I say that is because everything else just doesn’t seem to work.

“So maybe you’ve got to adopt a different approach. But I think the person that has the answer for what Manchester United need is going to be the person that earns the big bucks because it’s it’s a very difficult question to answer.”

READ NEXT: The five people most to blame for the Manchester United mess