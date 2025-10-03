Shearer foresees title bombshell in Liverpool, Arsenal weekend predictions and Amorim reprieve

Alan Shearer thinks Arsenal will end the weekend top of the Premier League table by leapfrogging Liverpool after making his weekly predictions.

Arne Slot’s side made a brilliant start to the new season by winning all five of their opening five Premier League fixtures but there has been a slight change in outlook over the last week.

Liverpool were beaten in the final stages of their match against Crystal Palace last weekend with Eddie Nketiah popping up to take all three points for the Eagles.

And the Reds lost their second match in the space of four days with a Victor Osimhen penalty enough to give Galatasaray a 1-0 win in the Champions League over Liverpool in midweek.

That has left some fans and pundits insisting that Liverpool haven’t been playing well for most of the season with Jamie Carragher insisting their performances over their nine matches in all competitions this season have been “very concerning”.

Liverpool face a tough trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening and Shearer reckons there will be a lot of pressure on both sides to not lose.

Shearer told the Metro: “It’s a great game. Liverpool can’t lose three on the spin – they’re the defending champions and pre-season title favourites – and if Chelsea lose three league games on the spin, Maresca is under huge pressure as well. I’ll probably sit on the fence because of the importance of both teams not losing the game.”

Arsenal are now breathing down Liverpool’s neck after they beat Newcastle in the final moments of last weekend’s clash at St James’ Park to move two points behind the Reds.

And Shearer is predicting an Arsenal win against West Ham on Saturday, which would see the Gunners go above Liverpool if Slot’s side draw or lose to Chelsea.

Shearer added: “Nuno will make West Ham a lot tighter, but I still think it’ll be a home win here. Look at the options that Arsenal now have, the result they got against Newcastle last week and in the Champions League. I’ll go for a home win.”

There have been some rumours that Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will be under a lot of pressure if they lose against newly-promoted Sunderland this weekend.

But Shearer is tipping the 14th-placed Red Devils to get a much-needed win and give Amorim at least another few weeks in the Old Trafford hotseat.

Shearer continued: “Sunderland had a great result last weekend and have made an incredible start to the season. I have no confidence at all in Manchester United, but I do think they’ll beat Sunderland.

“It also wouldn’t surprise me if Sunderland get something and if they do, you’d have to worry for Ruben Amorim. Without having any belief whatsoever, I’m just going to say home win.”

