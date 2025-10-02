Merson explains why Glasner ‘is not a good fit for Man Utd’ amid claims he’s waiting for Amorim sack

Arsenal legend Paul Merson insists Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner would not be “a good fit” for Man Utd with his system “all wrong” for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League once again this season after Ruben Amorim led them to their worst ever finish in the Premier League era.

After ending the campaign in 15th last term, Man Utd are not doing much better this campaign with Amorim’s side currently 14th after a 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

There have been reports claiming that the Red Devils ‘fear’ Amorim will resign before he is pushed with other claims that Glasner now has his ‘eyes set’ on the Man Utd job as he rejects another contract renewal offer at Crystal Palace.

As well as Glasner, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Fulham’s Marco Silva, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and former England boss Gareth Southgate are amongst the names linked to the Old Trafford hotseat.

Amorim is still in the job as it stands and Merson reckons Glasner would be the wrong fit if Man Utd were to sack the Portuguese head coach and replace him.

Speaking about Glasner, Merson told Sky Sports: “What a job he’s done there – it’s unbelievable really.

“He’s a brilliant manager. He doesn’t get too up and doesn’t get too down. It’s very impressive. He’s put a team together and they are all very comfortable in their positions. Everyone knows their job in the team. He has the players for the system and that’s huge.

“Let’s say Ruben Amorim was manager at Palace now, he’d half have a chance of being a success. Palace have the players to play three at the back. They have the attributes in their squad to play in that system.

“For me, that’s why I’d be concerned about Glasner going to Man Utd. He’s a three-at-the-back man and it is being proven that it is a system that just doesn’t fit the players at Man Utd.

“Glasner is not a good fit for Man Utd.

“Of course, I’m sure he’d be adaptable, and he’s proven with how he handles the players, but the system he uses is just all wrong for United. Amorim can tell you that.

“There’s no rush for Glasner. I think he’s alright where he is, at the moment. However, he will have a problem if Man Utd come calling.

“It’s been proven over the years that people can’t turn down United.

“Even though what is going on at the club is not great, the name is still one of the biggest clubs in the world. How do you turn that down? You don’t.

“How many times does the Man Utd job come along in a lifetime? Just ask Ruben Amorim. He wanted to wait to join in the summer but moved straight away because you might not get the chance again.

“Any manager going to United would know they have their work cut out, but they would still not turn down the opportunity.

“It might never come again.”

