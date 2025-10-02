Glasner has ‘eyes set’ on Man Utd job as he ‘turns down’ latest Crystal Palace contract offer

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner now has his ‘eyes set on’ the Man Utd job as pressure builds on Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a poor start to the new season with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table after six matches.

Amorim had a torrid first season at Old Trafford with Man Utd finishing 15th and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning the Red Devils are without a place in Europe this season.

The Portuguese head coach has barely over a point per game in the Premier League since moving to Man Utd from Sporting CP last year and the Red Devils will be in and around relegation trouble if they keep up their current form.

After beating Chelsea 12 days ago, Man Utd lost to Brentford 3-1 at the weekend in another example of their inconsistent form and there have been rumours that the Red Devils ‘fear’ he will resign.

There has also been speculation that Man Utd are creating a shortlist of managers who could replace him if results continue to spiral this season with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS challenging him to qualify for Europe this term.

Crystal Palace boss Glasner, as well as Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Fulham’s Marco Silva, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and former England boss Gareth Southgate have been linked with Amorim’s role if it’s vacated.

Earlier this week, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Glasner would take the Man Utd job “in a heartbeat” if offered the role by the Red Devils hierarchy.

Jacobs said: “My information is that if Oliver Glasner was offered the Manchester United job, he would take it in a heartbeat.

“As a consequence, Manchester United will feel there are quality managers, and some with Premier League experience, that will be willing to move. There are options closer to home.

“I don’t think Glasner playing a similar system to Ruben Amorim will really put off Manchester United.

“I think at times what Ruben Amorim has done, is he’s made the wrong decisions tactically, the wrong selection, the wrong pairings and chemistry. So is there a different way, even within this system, of getting Kobbie Mainoo more game time? Or not Bruno Fernandes in such a deep position?

“Ruben Amorim’s challenge at Manchester United has not just been about getting the best out of the system, it’s also been about getting all of his best players comfortable and playing together.

“Glasner, as he’s proven at Palace, [Andoni] Iraola, as he’s shown at Bournemouth, and [Marco] Silva, as he’s shown at Fulham, they’ve all got a proven track record in the Premier League with lower budgets and bigger constraints, of getting that squad chemistry which is lacking at the moment at Manchester United.”

And now a respected X account run by ‘five elite reporters’ has claimed that Glasner has rejected Palace’s latest contract offer as he is looking to wait for the Man Utd job.

The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. Oliver Glasner has turned down the latest contract offer from Crystal Palace. We understand he’s got his eyes set on the @ManUtd job. For Glasner to stay at Palace, they’d need to throw an extraordinary contract his way, complete with some serious release clauses.

‘It’s clear he’s aiming higher. And let’s be real, once Ruben Amorim gets the sacked, it’s going to be fireworks at Old Trafford. The managerial landscape is shifting, and Glasner will be right in the mix for the hot seat at Manchester United.”

