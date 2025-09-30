‘First victim’ of huge Man Utd cuts as Amorim’s wife reveals ‘sleepless nights’ over ‘abuse’

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro will be the ‘first victim’ of huge cuts at Old Trafford, according to football finance expert Stefan Borson.

The Red Devils are struggling to dig themselves out of the bottom half of the Premier League table under Ruben Amorim after their third defeat of the season against Brentford on Saturday.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS spent in excess of £200m on new signings in the summer transfer market but Football Insider claims that Brazil midfielder Casemiro will be the ‘first victim’ of huge cuts at Man Utd.

The Red Devils have been criticised over the last decade for their recruitment with Casemiro, Antony, Jadon Sancho and other players joining for big fees and wages before making very little impact.

Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid in a deal worth around £70m in 2022, has one year remaining on his deal but Man Utd have an option to extend it for another year.

Given the scale of the 33-year-old’s £375,000-a-week wages and his limited impact, former Man City financial adviser Borson thinks he will be the first player to leave as Man Utd look to reduce their wage bill.

Borson told Football Insider: “I can’t see any way United would activate that.

“That’s an option of God knows what. I mean, it could be at the same salary as he’s on now, which would probably be £300k plus. There’s no way they’re going to activate that for a player his age and his fitness.

“Although he does look fitter this season, but I think what United are setting out and did set out in their accounts really is I think a clear indicator that they’re looking to do something that nobody else has done before, which is to compete and to get back to the highest level having had a disappointing period but also do it at the same time as dropping their overall wage bill on the playing side by maybe £50million.

“I think United are going to drive that player wage bill down to below £250m and he’s going to be a big part of it.”

Borson added: “Casemiro’s probably on £20m a year, so it could be 8-10 per cent of the wage bill.

“I think he’s definitely going to go at the end of the season.

“I just don’t see there’s any possibility at all on Casemiro, just because his wages are enormous.”

Amorim is coming under pressure to turn around results, although there is nothing concrete to suggest he will lose his job imminently, and his wife has revealed the Man Utd boss has been having “sleepless nights” over the abuse he has suffered.

Maria Joao told Prime Video Sport: “Ruben has been having sleepless nights since he came to England.

“It’s never easy. People need to understand that, we’re disappointed at the abuse he gets. I asked him, Is all of this worth it, he said that’s what he signed up for.”