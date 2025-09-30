Man Utd blasted for giving ‘special dispensation’ to Amorim: ‘Come in and make it worse’

Man Utd have given Ruben Amorim “special dispensation that no other manager in football seems to be given”, according to former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan.

The Red Devils showed their inconsistency once again over the weekend as they lost 3-1 to Brentford after beating Chelsea at Old Trafford the week before.

Amorim is currently on 1.03 points per game since joining Man Utd with a worse win rate in the Premier League than Graham Potter at West Ham, who was sacked by the East Londoners on Saturday.

In 33 Premier League matches, Amorim’s side have scored 39 goals and conceded 53 with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly determined to stick with him no matter what.

There have been some rumours that his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end and Jordan can’t believe Amorim is getting paid to make Man Utd “worse”.

Jordan told talkSPORT: “You want your captain to step up to penalties and score them every now and again.

READ: Big Midweek: Maresca v Mourinho, Barcelona v PSG, Konate v Osimhen and batsh*t Frankfurt

“Rather than going on this drought of penalties where he misses them, that doesn’t help the cause…

“United are a long way away from the finished article, no one can work out why Ruben Amorim seems to be given special dispensation that no other manager in football seems to be given.

“And that is: Come in and make it worse, and keep on making it worse and spend lots of our money whilst making it worse and then tell everyone why you’re making it worse and ultimately you’re not going to pivot from that and the crowd cheer you.

“That is a wonderful formula – every manager in the world will want to enlighten on that alchemy because that means just turn up and get paid for doing nothing.”

Amorim has insisted on sticking with the same formation game after game and Jordan added: “It’s an old saying isn’t it: BS baffles brains…but I don’t think he’s even doing that,.

“You look at it and think have the Man United fans been beaten down to such a worn-down nub that they’re going to accept a first-half performance of a good game every other week.

“Because really and truly, this is not an ocean liner, it might be a difficult football club to run, but notwithstanding that, it’s not an ocean line, it can turn.

“10 months, 11 months into it, you have to look at the reality – you have to be sensible and pragmatic, we all have our beliefs in life and we all have our principles – but you’ve got to win football matches.

“If you can’t win football matches in a certain way, you win football matches in another way until you can play the way you want to play.

“I suppose the only argument against that is what Pep Guardiola did in 2016, coming in and saying: ‘I’m going to play I want to play and I’m going to keep on playing that way to achieve something.'”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The Premier League XI Man Utd will ruin after signing them for way too much next summer

👉 Man Utd execs in football’s cushiest gigs should face the music with Amorim

👉 PL boss would take Man Utd job ‘in a heartbeat’ as Romano gives Amorim sack update



Any decision on Amorim’s future will likely be taken after November 1, according to talkSPORT, as it would see the compensation Man Utd would have to pay to sack the Portuguese coach decrease.

Jordan continued: “I’m sure that’s going to be their biggest concern, they’re spending money like drunken sailors anyway.

“Apparently, this time last year, they didn’t have any money, which was absolute nonsense because we all know they did.

“That should have been brought up by the stock exchange when they made that sort of announcement.

“You look at it and say, despite all of this, Bryan Mbuemo still wanted to go to Man United, they’ve still got the draw and the pull.

“They’ve got to get themselves together, the manager has got to get himself together.”

READ NEXT: Amorim leads sack race with Ange second after West Ham bin Graham Potter