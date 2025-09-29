Jamie Carragher says Manchester United are “only waiting for the inevitable” told them to sack Ruben Amorim “as quickly as possible” as his appointment has “been a disaster” for everyone involved.

Amorim lost his 21st game as United boss on Saturday as Brentford beat them 2-1 to leave the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table, one place above where they finished last season in their worst campaign in living memory.

The Portuguese boss, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has picked up just 34 points from 33 Premier League games having tried to embed a philosophy and system at Old Trafford which is failing spectacularly. He’s now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Amorim, Palace, Forest, Sunderland, Maresca, Buendia

And on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher urged United to sack Amorim, and believes the only reason he hasn’t been shown the door so far is down to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS bosses not wanting to admit to another mistake.

Carragher said: “I think he’s still in a job, because I think the powers that be on Manchester United have made that many mistakes so far and decisions that they’ve made on and off the pitch that they almost don’t want to admit right now, that they’ve made another.

“This has been a disaster for Manchester United, but also Ruben Ameren, what he did with Sporting Lisbon was fantastic.

“You know, you look like the next big thing as a manager, but bringing a manager like that, in terms of the system that he plays, I don’t think ever really suited the club of the traditions of Manchester United.

“And the quicker Manchester United made the decision on the manager, I think it’s better for everybody. Because, as I said, it’s been a disaster for club, but also the manager, and we’re only waiting for the inevitable I think unfortunately.

“As Duncan’s [Ferguson] just said, you don’t want to see people lose the jobs, but this has to end as quickly as possible.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd given ultimatum as elite manager to ‘immediately’ accept offer with new target revealed

👉 Man Utd: Rashford ‘big issue’ revealed as INEOS ‘boxed in’ amid no ‘upside’ with ‘agreed cut-price deal’

👉 Man Utd: Shearer reveals real ‘reason’ Amorim hasn’t been sacked amid INEOS ‘terrible look’

United legend Wayne Rooney was very critical after the Red Devils’ latest defeat, claiming his former club has “no soul”.

“I am not seeing anything which is giving me any confidence, there needs to be big changes in my opinion,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“Manager, players, whatever that is. Whatever it takes to get Manchester United back.

“I don’t recognise the whole football club. I don’t see players fighting, I don’t see character, I don’t see desire to win.

“I go to a game watching, expecting, here we go again – expecting the team to lose or maybe pick up a point.

“It’s not even just results on the pitch. It’s everything about the club that needs fixing – Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have walked into a real challenge.

“We’re seeing staff members getting sacked after 20, 30 years who are very important people to that football club.

“The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club.”