Wayne Rooney has told Arne Slot to axe a player from his starting lineup who “damages the balance of Liverpool” after the reigning champions fell to their first defeat of the season.

Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage-time winner for Crystal Palace on Saturday after Federico Chiesa’s 87th-minute goal looked to have nicked a point for Liverpool at Selhurst Park following Ismaila Sarr’s early opener.

Slot admitted after the game that Palace were worthy winners as they broke the Reds’ 100 per cent record, and having not really convinced despite that perfect start, the result may well prove to be a necessary shot in the arm for the reigning champions.

Other than Hugo Ekitike, who was suspended for the Palace game, the new signings have struggled, and none more so than Florian Wirtz, who is yet to score and hasn’t provided an assist since the Community Shield.

And Rooney believes the Germany international should be left out by Slot as he “damages the balance” of the team.

“It’s been tough for him,” Rooney said on his podcast. “I don’t think there’s any denying that and he’ll be searching deep within himself to try and fix that. Liverpool don’t normally do this and they’ve signed basically a whole new front line… they all want to do well.

“They’re all fighting against each other to get in the team. And I think Wirtz is, he’s the one who’s probably not doing as well, but he’s got so much ability.

“I would have went for Ekitike and Isak. I think Wirtz actually damages the balance of Liverpool, how they play. But he’s a top player and I’m sure he will get better. Of course he will. But he’s had a slow start.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two key reasons Arsenal are now worthy Premier League favourites

👉 Liverpool blow as Real Madrid ‘secure two signings’ amid claim second Reds star has ‘one foot out’

👉 Liverpool ‘on verge’ of ‘completing most controversial’ £64.5m transfer to land Man Utd target – report

There have been glimpses of quality from Wirtz in a Liverpool shirt, but he’s well aware he’s been short of his best and claimed ahead of the Palace game that his desire to “make the game fast” may be causing him a problem.

“It could be that I’m trying to pass the ball faster. I recently talked to the coach about it, and he suggested why I might not be able to get into the situations I normally get into. That is, I’m making the game fast with a dribble or a pass,” Wirtz told Sky Germany.

“He said it could be because we press a lot, and I run a lot. For example, the running stats: I’m always at the top there because I try to push hard and do what the coach asks.

“I need a lot of strength and energy for that. When I have the ball, I might be lacking a little bit. That it will simply come step by step, as I play more games, get fitter, be able to do things more easily, and then, when I have the ball, be fit enough and recovered enough to push hard.”