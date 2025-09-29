Club legend Wayne Rooney has delivered his clear verdict on Ruben Amorim and INEOS, insisting there is “no soul” at Manchester United.

Rooney, unsurprisingly, is far from pleased with what he has seen from Man Utd this season, with the Premier League giants placed 14th in the table after six matches.

Head coach Amorim is under intense pressure following his side’s poor 3-1 defeat against Brentford on Sunday, with the Man Utd boss currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

Following the loss to Brentford, it has been reported that Amorim retains the support of INEOS, but he and Man Utd desperately need a win when they host newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Rooney did not pull any punches when dissecting Man Utd and Amorim, admitting that he has “no faith” in the head coach to turn things around.

He has also told INEOS to do “whatever it takes to get Man Utd back”.

“I am not seeing anything which is giving me any confidence, there needs to be big changes in my opinion,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“Manager, players, whatever that is. Whatever it takes to get Manchester United back.”

He added: “I don’t recognise the whole football club. I don’t see players fighting, I don’t see character, I don’t see desire to win.

“I go to a game watching, expecting, here we go again – expecting the team to lose or maybe pick up a point.

“It’s not even just results on the pitch. It’s everything about the club that needs fixing – Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have walked into a real challenge.

“We’re seeing staff members getting sacked after 20, 30 years who are very important people to that football club.

“The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club.”

Rooney has also insisted that the club’s owners need to send a “clear message” to appease supporters.

“There needs to be a clear message from the owners,” Rooney continued.

“Whether that is the Glazers, [minority owner] Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there has to be a message of where this club is going. At the minute we are all sitting there waiting for it to crumble.

“The culture of that football club has gone. I see it on a daily basis. I see staff losing jobs, people walking out of jobs.

“I’ve got two kids [in the academy] at that football club and I really hope this doesn’t affect what they’re doing. What I’m seeing at that football club is not Manchester United.”