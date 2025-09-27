Ruben Amorim is on his last legs after another insipid Premier League display from the ‘trash’ that is Manchester United.

He’s got ‘no credit in the bank’ and defeat to Brentford was ‘worse than the Grimsby game’, but what about the ‘two VAR shockers’ and that five-minute wait?

Bye bye Ruben

Bye bye Ruben.Whatever you’re trying to do isn’t working.

No distractions, no midweek games, all the time in the world to work on things at training.

32 points in 33 games is it the commentary team said….? Wow

Bruno was awful 1st half, how he stayed on i don’t know…and he misses a pen and plays the full game. Come on Ruben, it’s not hard to manage a game.

I’ve seen some truly turgid football from Mourinho, Van Gaal, Ragnick my but this is low.

Who should come in? Nobody. Don’t have a manager, let the players pick the team and sort themselves out you will not notice a single difference ro what you see now.

Gibbo (MUFC – down under)

Man Utd are ‘trash’ but what about the two VAR ‘shockers’?

Good Day to All,

Currently writing this on the final minutes of the United Brentford match and my goodness what a load of drivel. Fair play to Brentford, all they can do is take the chances given to them and that first goal from Thiago was brilliant. Well done that man. United were rubbish. We can all assign the usual blame: players with no heart, poor positioning, Amorim refusing to adjust the system until 70odd minutes needing goals, Bruno playing deep…..Yadda Yadda. We were trash and deserved to lose

But can we all address the elephant in the room and I am honestly looking forward to some elucidation or correction from my fellow mailboxers. There were, in my humble opinion, two absolute shockers from VAR today. Firstly that was an obvious foul on Cunha for the first goal. The Brentford player absolutely plows through the back of him. Crickets. Secondly, can someone please explain to me how the last man pulling at Mbeumo and clearly preventing a clear goal scoring opportunity doesn’t receive a red?

What is it that VAR actually does? Do they have a separate rulebook that they need to apply? One of those very subjective types with we can’t give a red because it will affect the game. Because at this point I’m speechless. VAR and the influence that refs have over results are just a joke at this point and honestly make the game less interesting to watch. My football watching has diminished massively in the last few years because it’s not about the football anymore

Anyways, well done to Brentford. Some good play and two fantastic goals from them!

Sincerely,

Disgruntled RSA

‘Worse than the Grimsby game’

I don’t mind United losing. If I did, there would be little point watching football at the moment. I do at least expect some fight and little bit of quality occasionally. It’s supposed to be entertainment.

That performance was worse than the Grimsby game. The way we collapsed after the fist goal was embarrassing. You can’t even blame the keeper this time, though for I don’t think he was faultless for any of the goals. I saw nothing from United. Only really Dorgu and Sesko offered any sense that they had turned up today, though there was little quality from United altogether.

At this point I don’t know what United should do about the manager. I’m sure we would improve in the short term with another manager but this squad has a ceiling of sixth/seventh at best.

And if United fans (or others generally) wondered what United without Bruno looks like, he and the manager are doing a fine job of showing you. The position doesn’t suit him and his performances have generally been piss poor so far.

The xg tells you we are better than we are. The eye test tells you that xg is doing a lot of heavy lifting for Ruben Amorim at the moment.

With Liverpool away in a few weeks we are likely to be waiting even longer for those two wins in a row. If we don’t beat Sunderland with a good performance I don’t see how Amorim gets to Christmas.

Ashmundo

Amorim has ‘no credit in the bank’

Sweet baby Jesus we’re awful.We’re making the worst Brentford side in years look like prime Wrexham….yes, that’s how good you need to be to dominate us.New GK just sitting on the bench, never mind Martinez or Donnarumma, Lemmens is our man….eventually…..at some point.

3421 ? I’ve said it before, its not working.

Its 1 step forward every month with this team and 2 steps back weekly.

Amorim has no credit in the bank, no proof this is working and I really want to find positives but im struggling.

And its only half time….

Gibbo (MUFC – Down under)

5 minutes

Over 5 minutes. That’s how long it was between the foul and Bruno taking the subsequent penalty. That’s simply not good enough from the officials, it’s not what football is and it needs fixing.

I don’t care about the miss, but this is absurd now.

I’ll also wait and have a referee explain to me how Collins’ challenge was an attempt to play a ball more than 8 feet away from him. But I think the answer is vibez.

Ryan, Bermuda (do these officials even enjoy the sport?)

Remember the Arsenal excitement?

Who remembers when Man Utd fans got really excited after a loss to Arsenal?

Chris, NUFC