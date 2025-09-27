A new Manchester United signing has revealed he feels “horrible all week” when the side loses, more so than at previous clubs, as he implored the side to “do more.”

United lost their third Premier League game of the season on Saturday. The 3-1 loss to Brentford follows losses to Manchester City, Arsenal and the shock League Cup defeat to Grimsby.

United went 2-0 down insider 20 minutes, hit back on the 26th minute through new signing Benjamin Sesko, but saw the Bees finish them off in stoppage time.

Sesko’s first goal for the club will be a positive, while fellow new boy Matheus Cunha is yet to get off the mark with a goal or an assist in his first six games.

He described the gravity of a loss at United as being larger than at previous clubs, and suggested the Red Devils need to do better.

“Horrible, honestly horrible, we know how important it is to play for the club and we go for every game to win, and a defeat like that is a horrible feeling,” Cunha said on TNT Sports.

“Everyone wants to do more, everyone needs to do more and of course we need to go again.

“Trying to defend excuses I don’t think is the way. We know what we need to do, I don’t think we did it well, they arrived, they scored goals.

“We need to be calm now, continue work and find one way to keep winning.

“Of course, it’s so important, everyone needs to know how big it is. We need to go for every game to win, and when we lose, honestly it’s a horrible feeling all week.

“But we have character to come again and change the situation.”

United next face Sunderland at Old Trafford, which Cunha feels is a big game, not least because the newly-promoted side are already ahead of the Red Devils in the table and a win would increase the gap.

Of the sides United have lost to in the league so far, two – Arsenal and City – would mostly expect to beat them these days, while Brentford could go either way.

But a loss to a side who spent the last three years in the Championship and were in League One prior to that would be a big let down, and could mean for increased calls for Ruben Amorim’s head.

