Chelsea legend Joe Cole has revealed his “worry” about one of Manchester United’s summer signings as a “maverick” is the “last thing” they need.

The Red Devils have been active in this summer’s transfer window as they have invested around £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Man Utd still have more business to do this summer as they remain in the market for a new goalkeeper and centre-midfielder, but their current additions provide head coach Ruben Amorim with a much-improved attack.

Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha are upgrades on the options at Man Utd’s disposal last season, but Cole has raised one doubt about the former Wolves star.

READ: Manchester United ‘rebuilt’ by ‘mastermind’ Ratcliffe as ‘minuscule’ Arsenal transfers slammed

Cunha became Man Utd’s first summer signing after they activated his £62.5m release clause. He was one of the best forwards in the Premier League last season as he helped Wolves secure survival.

Despite this, Cole has explained why he thinks Cunha could be the “last thing” Man Utd “need”.

“The thing that worries me about Cunha – he’s a brilliant player, wonderful goalscorer and can do everything – but you do hear things about his attitude,” Cole told TNT Sports.

“I wouldn’t want to say he is a bad lad because I wouldn’t want to say that, but he’s a bit of a maverick and I’ve heard people talk about him like that.

“The last thing that United dressing room needs is another maverick, there are mavericks everywhere putting stuff up on social media and all that.

“You hear too much coming out of that dressing room so it’s a gamble with Cunha.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea ‘offers expected’ for PSG star as he makes firm decision on who he ‘wants’ to join

👉 Man Utd: Three ‘vitally important’ factors behind Sesko ‘masterclass’ revealed amid INEOS ‘sweetener’

👉 Man Utd star ‘fuming’ at Ruben Amorim for one reason as another factor ‘makes matters worse’

Amorim has a different opinion on Cunha, though. He reckons United’s new signing has a “really important” quality.

“He’s a loud guy that’s really important in this moment. When he’s upset, you can feel it in the environment and that’s good,” Amorim said.

“When you play some games and he loses, he’s a different guy, and that’s good.

“He has some characteristics that we miss last season, so I’m really happy with him and the other guys.”

Sesko’s move to Man Utd was announced on Saturday morning, with sporting director Jason Wilcox explaining why they sanctioned a £73m move for the 22-year-old.

“Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,” Wilcox said.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”