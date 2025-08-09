According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea have ‘made contact’ over signing Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

Donnarumma is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he starred for PSG as they won the Champions League last season.

However, the PSG standout’s future is in doubt as he is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2026 and talks with the Ligue Un giants over a new contract have broken down.

PSG have also decided to cash in on Donnarumma as they have already secured a replacement, with a deal potentially worth £47m with Lille struck for goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who was linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this summer.

This opens the door for Donnarumma’s exit, with Man Utd and Chelsea among the clubs interested in signing him.

Man Utd made Benjamin Sesko their third major summer signing on Saturday morning, with it widely reported that their next signing will be a goalkeeper or defensive midfielder.

Chelsea also remain in the market for a goalkeeper after missing out on AC Milan stat Mike Maignan ahead of the Club World Cup.

A report from ESPN claims Donnarumma has been left to ‘find a new club’ as PSG ‘do not want to keep the Italy international and have two top keepers in the squad this season.

It is also noted that they ‘expect an offer from Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter Milan, who have all had contact with Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent’.

The report has also revealed why Donnarumma’s relationship with PSG has fallen apart.

‘The 26-year-old wanted to extend his deal in the French capital with only one year left on his current contract, said sources, but the two parties never found an agreement. ‘Donnarumma, already one of the squad’s highest earners at €850,000 a month, wanted a pay rise and refused to accept the new salary structure imposed by the club’s sporting director Luis Campos in the past two years: a lower salary base with big incentives on individual and collective performances.’

TalkSPORT reporter Anil Kandola, meanwhile, claims he’s been informed that Donnarumma ‘wants’ Man Utd and ‘United get him if they want him’.

He said on X: ‘Received a text late last night that Gianluigi Donnarumma WANTS a move to @ManUtd.

‘After PSG put a £26m price tag on the goalkeeper, the player is attracted to the Premier League and more specifically, Manchester United.

‘Still no sign as of yet that United are looking to bring him in, but it seems a similar situation to the Benjamin Sesko deal… if United want him, they get him.’