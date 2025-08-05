Man Utd still “really want” to complete a deal to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa but a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma has been ruled out, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim has been supported in the transfer market with the signings of Mathues Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon so far this summer – but many fans want lots more this summer.

Man Utd seem to be in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig as their main striker target, while reports have claimed they also want to sign a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with numerous goalkeepers as potential replacements for Andre Onana – who had a poor season at Old Trafford – and Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor is one of the latest names that Man Utd have been credited with interest in.

Aston Villa and Argentina stopper Martinez has been heavily linked too with Man Utd reportedly having a loan bid rejected earlier in the summer.

But now former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that Man Utd interest in Martinez “hasn’t gone away”.

READ: Ten-striker transfer domino starts with Sesko to Newcastle and ends with Wissa via Isak to Liverpool

Brown told Football Insider: “Man United still want to sign a goalkeeper. Ruben Amorim wants to strengthen in that position and has been looking to do so.

“At the moment, they’re going to have to start the season without their first-choice goalkeeper because he’s picked up an injury in pre-season.

“I expected them to do more to sign Emiliano Martinez, but I am told that interest hasn’t gone away. Whether it’s him or somebody else, they want a new goalkeeper before the window closes.

“Aston Villa might have to sell somebody so United want to take advantage of that. I think Martinez is a very, very good goalkeeper who would be a major improvement on what they’ve got, and it seems the club agree with my view of things.

“Obviously, they haven’t been able to sell Onana, but I’m not sure how much of an issue that will be. They wanted to do that before signing Martinez, but the interest just hasn’t been there and it looks like he’s going to be staying.

“I think if they really want Martinez, they’ll try to get him even with Onana there and then hopefully they can move him on in January or next year.

“That’s the decision the club will have to make, whether they want to balance having both of them.”

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Sesko ‘full agreement expected’ as Romano reveals clear Man Utd response to Newcastle £78m ‘bid’

👉 Newcastle give Sesko 48-hour transfer ultimatum as reason for no Man Utd bid revealed

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo set to deliver £31m Man Utd windfall as he ‘wants’ Mason Greenwood



Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Donnarumma is another player who has been mooted as a potential replacement for Onana but football finance expert Stefan Borson insists he would be “absolutely amazed” if the Italy international signed for Man Utd.

Borson told Football Insider: “I would be absolutely amazed at that deal because remember, Donnarumma signed for PSG on a free transfer. The chances are he’s on £500,000 a week. Definitely €500,000 (£435,000).

“If you look at the way PSG pay and you look at their total wage bill, there’s no possibility that they signed him on a free transfer for anything less than €500,000 a week.

“He’s going to want the same again. I just can’t see it. I think he’d be a very good signing for them if he were prepared to go.

“I think he would be a very sizable upgrade on Onana. But as I say, I just don’t see it.”