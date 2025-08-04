Cristiano Ronaldo set to deliver £31m Man Utd windfall as he ‘wants’ Mason Greenwood

Former Man Utd striker Cristiano Ronaldo could help the Red Devils land a huge windfall this summer if Al-Nassr sign Mason Greenwood.

The Red Devils sold the Englishman to French side Marseille last summer in a deal worth an initial £26.6m after a successful loan spell at Getafe last season.

Greenwood signed a five-year contract at the Ligue 1 side and has been largely successful with four assists and 18 goals in 31 league appearances for Marseille.

But the Man Utd academy product was dropped for two games in a row in March with Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi insisting that the striker must “sacrifice” more.

De Zerbi said: “No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

While at Man Utd, the 23-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

And Man Utd will profit from any transfer Marseille agree for the striker to the tune of 50 per cent with the French club reportedly asking for as much as £62m to seal a deal.

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Ronaldo ‘wants’ former Man Utd team-mate Greenwood to join him at Al-Nassr after the Portugal international recently signed a new contract.

The Saudi Arabian club agreed to give Ronaldo a say in which players would be coming in this summer when agreeing his new deal and ‘the next name on the Riyadh club’s agenda is’ Greenwood.

The report adds: ‘As was the case a year ago, it will once again be the player’s decision whether to accept the offer from the burgeoning Saudi football scene , this time with Cristiano Ronaldo’s endorsement . The English footballer is aware of the interest, and now they’ll have to wait for a decision regarding his future.’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently agreed to rejoin Marseille and the Gabon international is keen to continue playing with the Man Utd academy product.

During his unveiling, Aubameyang said of Greenwood: “He’s the starboy! He’s very strong, very good.

“In Saudi Arabia, I had a team-mate who had played with him in Spain and told me he was a phenomenon. I’m happy he’s with us.”