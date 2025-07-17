According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to buy a Liverpool star as he has ‘requested’ a ‘crazy signing’ for this window.

Ronaldo‘s future at Al-Nassr has been in doubt in recent months as reports suggested he was looking to leave after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and were knocked out of the semi-finals at the AFC Champions League.

The Manchester United legend was linked with a move to several clubs competing in the Club World Cup, but he eventually decided to commit his future to Al-Nassr.

The 40-year-old has penned a two-year contract extension to spend the next two seasons at Al-Nassr and it has been claimed that he has a say in board decisions at the Middle East club.

And with Al-Nassr needing to bridge the gap to Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, it is hardly surprising that the veteran forward is lobbying for a marquee signing or two this summer.

In January, Al-Nassr made a serious move for Liverpool star Darwin Nunez, but this deal did not go through as the Reds were unwilling to let any players leave in the middle of a title race.

Al-Nassr could return to Nunez after he missed out on a move to Serie A champions Napoli, but Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Ronaldo has ‘requested the crazy signing’ of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian international enjoyed a great end to last season, but his future at Liverpool is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2027.

It has been suggested that the Reds could cash in on Diaz for the right price and replace him with Real Madrid star Rodrygo amid interest from Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is said to ‘want’ Al-Nassr to have a ‘much more competitive squad next season’ and has turned to Diaz.

