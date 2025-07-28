Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have reportedly made an ‘offer’ to Man Utd for Antony as Cristiano Ronaldo’s team ‘continue to explore Europe’.

The Red Devils have brought in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively this summer, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined.

Man Utd have turned their attention to moving on some of their ‘bomb squad’ with Marcus Rashford sealing a move to Barcelona last week.

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia remain on the list of players the Red Devils are looking to sell before the end of the summer.

Man Utd have been struggling to sell Antony with Real Betis unable to reach the Red Devils’ asking price for the Brazil international.

A report in Sport in Spain has claimed that the Premier League side have turned down an offer from Betis for €20m for 50 per cent of Antony’s economic rights.

And now Foot Mercato insist that Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have ‘made an offer’ for Antony as ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s team continues to explore Europe’.

A number of reports claimed that Ronaldo demanded a say in who the Saudi side targeted this summer in order for him to sign a new deal at the club.

After confirming an offer had been lodged for Antony, Foot Mercato claimed ‘the amount of which has not been disclosed’ and that the Red Devils ‘were expecting at least €60 million to release the Brazilian international’.

And Antony will be joined by Chelsea forward Joao Felix if the Brazilian makes the move to Al-Nassr with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ to the deal on Sunday.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Al Nassr agree deal to sign João Félix from Chelsea, here we go! Player authorized to fly for medical and join Al Nassr, initial transfer fee worth €30m plus add-ons and heavy sell-on clause to meet Chelsea €50m valuation in future. Paperwork being prepared.’

Before he added on Monday: ‘Al Nassr and Chelsea have signed all documents for João Félix permanent deal. João, completing medical today and then signing a two year deal at the club.’

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has told Antony to push to stay at Real Betis next season after enjoying his spell in Spain.

Meulensteen said in April: “Antony has no future at Manchester United. If I was him, I’d stay at Real Betis, without a doubt. He’s never really lived up to the expectations or the price tag at United, but he’s found his feet in Spain. He seems to be a lot happier playing football and in life generally at Betis – which is the most important thing.

“If he returned to Manchester, he’d fall straight back into the rut he was in before he left, which wouldn’t be good for anybody. I can’t see him returning under any circumstance; it’s probably best for all parties that he joins Betis on a permanent deal.”