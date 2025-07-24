Man Utd face Antony nightmare as Real Betis president points to potential transfer ‘failure’

Man Utd are still struggling to offload Antony this summer with Real Betis struggling to meet the Red Devils’ demands for a deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils are gradually bringing in the players they want this summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon signed so far.

Man Utd are reportedly looking to sign a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts with INEOS backing Ruben Amorim despite their terrible performance last season.

But the Red Devils could now have to concentrate on outgoings if they are to bring in more players with Marcus Rashford the first of their ‘bomb squad’ out the door after the England international joined Barcelona on Wednesday.

Man Utd are still looking to sell Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia this summer as they make room for new arrivals.

Antony spent part of last season on loan at Real Betis after it became clear he wasn’t part of Amorim’s plans and the Spanish side are keen to have him back.

However, Real Betis president Angel Hato has explained that a loan is “more feasible” for them as Man Utd are asking for a lot of money for a permanent transfer.

Hato said: “From an economic standpoint, it has to fit within our parameters. A purchase depends on United’s price. A loan rather than a purchase is more feasible, given what United want to ask for.

“We’re assuming, and Betis are making efforts, that he can arrive, but if he doesn’t, I don’t want it to be seen as a failure. It’s difficult to bring in a player of this quality and such a high financial compensation.”

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo added: “Our responsibility is to be prepared, and we have alternatives in case Antony doesn’t arrive. We’re calm.”

There had been rumours that Atletico Madrid could enter the race for Antony but Sky Sports have now poured cold water on those reports.

Sky Sports wrote: ‘Real Betis struggling to meet United’s demands to sign Antony permanently after his impressive loan spell in Spain.

‘Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on his situation, but the winger is not a priority for them at this time. ‘

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen reckons Antony should push to join Betis on a permanent deal this summer.

Meulensteen said in April: “Antony has no future at Manchester United. If I was him, I’d stay at Real Betis, without a doubt. He’s never really lived up to the expectations or the price tag at United, but he’s found his feet in Spain. He seems to be a lot happier playing football and in life generally at Betis – which is the most important thing.

“If he returned to Manchester, he’d fall straight back into the rut he was in before he left, which wouldn’t be good for anybody. I can’t see him returning under any circumstance; it’s probably best for all parties that he joins Betis on a permanent deal.”