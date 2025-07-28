Sesko ‘agreement in principle’ struck as striker chooses between Man Utd and Newcastle

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with Man Utd and Newcastle.

Benjamin Sesko has decided between a move to Man Utd or Newcastle as an ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached, according to reports.

The Red Devils and the Magpies are keen to get a deal for a new striker over the line this summer with Sesko rising towards the top of both their lists.

Man Utd are desperate to get a goalscoring centre-forward in the building after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just seven Premier League goals between them last season.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer than Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign and Ruben Amorim has made a good start to the window with the additions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were keen to add another striker to their ranks this summer but it has taken on extra urgency after Alexander Isak reportedly told the Geordies that he wants to leave this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have already beaten them to Hugo Ekitike this summer and the possibility of them taking Isak away from St James’ Park has triggered Newcastle to enter the race for Sesko.

After reporting that Newcastle had ‘opened’ talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for Sesko last week, journalist Nicola Schira is now claiming that the Magpies have ‘an agreement in principle’ with the Slovenia striker.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Sesko has an agreement in principle with Newcastle for a contract until 2030. NUFC are now working to reach a deal with Leipzig.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update over the weekend on Man Utd interest in Sesko with the Red Devils still deciding whether to make a bid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United are still discussing Benjamin Sesko internally.

“It’s an expensive deal so it’s not easy, but don’t forget the gentleman agreement I told you.

“For some clubs indicated by Benjamin Sesko as special clubs for him, the price of the Sesko package is 70-80 million euros fixed fee plus 5-10 million euros in add-ons.”

And German journalist Guido Schafer (via the Evening Standard) insists that Sesko has given his preference to join Man Utd over Newcastle this summer.

Former Man Utd centre-back Rio Ferdinand reckons the Red Devils should park their interest in Sesko as they need more experience in attack.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I think you’ve got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man United. That’s what I said about a No 9.

“I’m not really doubting [Sesko] as a player. I’m saying Man United need experience at the top of the pitch.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, they’ve got Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, ‘That’s how you play as a No 9. That’s how you do it.’

“When you’re going to buy somebody who hasn’t got as much experience as I’d like, I think that’s another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?”