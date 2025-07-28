Newcastle ‘opening bid’ revealed for top Man Utd target amid ‘agreement in principle’

Man Utd face a potential knockout blow in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko as Newcastle are the ‘most serious’ contenders, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already completed the attacking signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined.

Man Utd are still looking to make at least three more signings, according to reports, with a centre-forward, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper on their list of priorities.

RB Leipzig’s Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have emerged as two of the most mentioned options to improve their attack but it is currently unclear who they will make a concrete move for.

And transfer expert Romano revealed over the weekend that Man Utd “will discuss” a potential move for Sesko next week with Amorim as a deal could become “expensive”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Next week will be important, very important for the future of Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle are going very big with a contract proposal ready for the player and they are also ready to approach RB Leipzig. Newcastle are going very strong and are prepared to make important things happen for the Slovenian striker. They will go big next week.

READ: Leah Williamson gives us a eureka moment on luck that extends to Man Utd and Arsenal

“Manchester United are still discussing Benjamin Sesko internally. It is an expensive deal, so it is not easy, but don’t forget the gentleman’s agreement I told you. For some clubs, indicated by Benjamin Sesko as ‘special clubs’ for him, the price of the package can be €70m to €80m fixed, €5m to €10m in add-ons. It can be an important factor.

“With Newcastle going very big and Manchester United discussing strikers and Sesko internally. Keep an eye on this story in the next week, in the next days. Newcastle will go with a big proposal, Manchester United will discuss his name again with the coach involved in the conversation, with the directors to see if they can make it happen or not.”

A report earlier on Monday claimed that Man Utd are still Sesko’s preferred destination but that Newcastle had struck an ‘agreement in principle’ for the striker.

But now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna insists that Newcastle’s ‘opening bid’ will be worth between €72m and €74m as they are the ‘most serious contender’ for his signature.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd threaten to ‘snatch’ striker away from PSG with Red Devils willing to use flop to ‘compensate’

👉 Manchester United keep or sell: Amorim to offload Hojlund alongside Garnacho, Sancho, Antony

👉 Man Utd make ‘initial offer’ for £43m star who is ‘pushing to leave’ and work with Amorim



Aouna wrote on X: ‘Newcastle are preparing an opening bid in around of €72-74M million for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško. Manchester United have also shown interest, but for now Newcastle are currently the most serious contenders for the player.’

Adding to his statement on social media, Aouna wrote in Foot Mercato: “Newcastle have been the big losers of the English summer transfer window so far. While there was the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, the Magpies failed to secure Ekitike, who were overtaken by Liverpool , who are now targeting their own striker Alexander Isak. They also saw Manchester City overtake them on goalkeeper James Trafford.

“Two blows that Newcastle will try to forget by sending a big offer to RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian striker is patiently waiting for his turn in this transfer window, after seeing Gyokeres, Osimhen, Ekitike, and others change clubs. The opening could come from Newcastle, who are planning to make an initial offer of around €73 million to snatch him from RB Leipzig. The German club knows they will be attacked for their player before the end of the transfer window.”