Man Utd are set to discuss a potential deal to sign Benjamin Sesko in a meeting with Ruben Amorim next week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already completed the attacking signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has also joined.

Man Utd are still looking to make at least three more signings, according to reports, with a centre-forward, defensive midfielder and goalkeeper on their list of priorities.

RB Leipzig’s Sesko and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have emerged as two of the most mentioned options to improve their attack but it is currently unclear who they will make a concrete move for.

And transfer expert Romano has revealed that Man Utd “will discuss” a potential move for Sesko next week with Amorim as a deal could become “expensive”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Next week will be important, very important for the future of Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle are going very big with a contract proposal ready for the player and they are also ready to approach RB Leipzig. Newcastle are going very strong and are prepared to make important things happen for the Slovenian striker. They will go big next week.

“Manchester United are still discussing Benjamin Sesko internally. It is an expensive deal, so it is not easy, but don’t forget the gentleman’s agreement I told you. For some clubs, indicated by Benjamin Sesko as ‘special clubs’ for him, the price of the package can be €70m to €80m fixed, €5m to €10m in add-ons. It can be an important factor.

“With Newcastle going very big and Manchester United discussing strikers and Sesko internally. Keep an eye on this story in the next week, in the next days. Newcastle will go with a big proposal, Manchester United will discuss his name again with the coach involved in the conversation, with the directors to see if they can make it happen or not.”

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reckons the Red Devils would be better off with a more experienced striker than Sesko after their struggles with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee

Ferdinand explained on his YouTube channel: “I think you’ve got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man Utd. That’s what I said about a number nine. I’m not really doubting [Sesko] as a player. I’m saying Man Utd need experience at the top of the pitch.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, they’ve got Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, ‘That’s how you play as a number nine.’ That’s how you do it. When you’re going to buy somebody who hasn’t got as much experience as I’d like, I think that’s another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?”

After taking Mbuemo off Brentford’s hands in the summer, The Sun now claim that Man Utd could ‘hijack’ the Bees’ deal to sign young Metz forward Idrissa Gueye.

Man Utd and Burnley have now ‘joined the hunt’ for the 18-year-old with the competition forcing Brentford to ‘now look at matching his French club’s £15m asking price’.

The report adds: ‘Brentford can offer Gueye a chance at early Premier League football, while United only see him as a long-term project.’