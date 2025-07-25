According to reports, an ‘ideal’ replacement for Alexander Isak has decided his ‘stance’ on a potential £70m move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle face losing Isak before this summer transfer window closes as it emerged on Thursday that he has informed the Premier League club of his desire to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere.

Isak is considered one of the best strikers in the world and scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season, and is attracting serious interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have already invested £260m on additions this summer and recently landed Hugo Ekitike, but Isak has been deemed a dream signing for the Premier League champions and it would be difficult for them (and others) to pass up the opportunity to sign him if a deal became possible.

For most of this window, a move for Isak has been considered unfeasible amid Newcastle’s reported £150m asking price, but Isak’s stance on an exit could impact their negotiating power.

READ: Manchester United make hilarious transfer ‘decision’ over Alexander Isak after ‘transfer request’



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle have already turned their attention to potential replacements and are prepared to “go big” for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who is considered an ‘ideal’ replacement for Isak.

He explained: “The player is exploring a move away from Newcastle. He’s been clear with the club.

“So they’ve started to react. Newcastle are going big – or at least trying to go big – on Benjamin Sesko.

“From what I understand, Newcastle are prepared to make a proposal to the player. It’s not easy. There’s a gentleman’s agreement between Sesko and RB Leipzig that he can leave for a ‘special’ club. That ‘special’ is decided by Sesko.”

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Close’ sources reveal price of Alexander Isak as Liverpool target sets huge ‘condition’ for transfer

👉 Man City ‘agree deal’ as Newcastle United miss out in significant blow with one star ‘expected to go’

👉 Liverpool: ‘Unusual’ Alexander Isak update surfaces amid ‘final call’ revelation as PIF make ‘intervention’

He added: “The price will be €70-80m range, plus €10m in add-ons. Newcastle know about that and want to speak to Sesko.

“Isak is pushing to leave the club. Liverpool are there. They’re the club working on the deal. Liverpool have already spoken to the player and are interested even after signing Hugo Ekitike. Liverpool are on it.”

Sesko is considered one of the best young strikers in Europe and scored 21 goals for RB Leipzig during the 2024/25 campaign.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with Arsenal before they turned their attention to Viktor Gyokeres, so he remains on the market and has also been monitored by Manchester United.

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk has revealed Sesko’s ‘stance’ on a move to Newcastle, with one ‘significant factor’ behind his verdict.

The report revealed: