Newcastle move onto 21-goal Euro striker amid ‘multiple deals’ after Isak bombshell

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle are ‘attentive’ to the situation of a European star striker amid ‘multiple deals’ after Alexander Isak made his desire to leave clear.

The Magpies have had a strange summer in terms of striker moves. They have been adamant all summer that star striker Isak won’t be going anywhere, amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

They pushed for Hugo Ekitike, only to see him snapped up by the Reds. Then, on Thursday, it was revealed that Isak is now pushing to leave, with Al-Hilal eager to land the £150million man.

After that bombshell, transfer insider Romano has stated the Magpies are ‘attentive’ to the situation of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

Romano stated Newcastle are aware of the deal costs for Sesko while working on ‘multiple deals’, including the signing of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

For a few weeks, interest in the Bees man has been reported, and he recently left the club’s overseas training camp for a meeting with their director of football, given he is said to have been unsettled by interest from multiple clubs, including the Magpies, who had intensified efforts.

Whether Newcastle would look to sign both he and Sesko remains to be seen, but they were interested in signing Ekitike while Isak was still happy at the club, so there’d have been two star strikers in the ranks had things worked out there.

In any case, the race for the striker has narrowed of late. Arsenal were interested in Sesko earlier this summer, but opted instead to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with that move almost being sorted.

Manchester United have been in the mix for Sesko recently, but it’s believed they might also swerve him.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell said: “Benjamin Sesko is another one that United have obviously tracked for a long, long time, and he’s now not going to Arsenal and I think that’s a really fascinating one, how that all develops as well.

“He is somebody that United have looked at for years, but at this point, as far as I’m aware, the cost of that and the fact that he didn’t sort of go through the Bundesliga last season, tearing it up, I think this combination means that he’s not one that’s been actively pursued.

“But there’s certainly options that they’re kind of looking at, and it is just about balancing the books.”

