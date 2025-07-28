Manchester United have now made a ‘concrete’ ‘move’ to beat Newcastle to the signing of Benjamin Sesko, according to Fabrizio Romano, with an ‘agreement in principle’ struck for the RB Leipzig striker.

Sesko is open to leaving the Bundesliga side this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League and after Arsenal plumped for Viktor Gyokeres despite interest in the Slovenian, Newcastle and Manchester United are now vying for his signature.

United want a new striker after both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failed to impress last season, while the Magpies are looking for a replacement for Liverpool-bound Alexander Isak after the Sweden international dropped his bombshell desire to leave the club on Thursday.

After reporting that Newcastle had ‘opened’ talks with RB Leipzig over a deal for Sesko last week, journalist Nicola Schira claimed on Sunday evening that the Magpies have ‘an agreement in principle’ with the Slovenia striker.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Benjamin Sesko has an agreement in principle with Newcastle for a contract until 2030. NUFC are now working to reach a deal with Leipzig.’

But German journalist Guido Schafer insists that Sesko has given his preference to join United over Newcastle this summer, and Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday that the Red Devils are ‘starting to move’ for the striker, with ‘concrete conversations’ being held over his transfer.

“I maintain my position,” Romano said. “It is going to be a very important week because Newcastle have presented their project to the player’s side. Because Newcastle are attacking, so they are prepared to make a big proposal financially to the player and a big proposal financially also to RB Leipzig, obviously with this Isak story ongoing with Liverpool.

“For Sesko, Newcastle are ready to make something big but don’t forget also Man United. Man United have been discussing internally for days about strikers – Ollie Watkins but Aston Villa insist on keeping the player…Sesko but obviously financially it is not an easy deal.

“But Man United also in the recent hours on Sunday night, on Monday morning made new contacts with Sesko’s camp. Not directly with the player, but with agents of the player to start conversations about eventual numbers, the contract, the project, the vision.

“So Man United are starting to move, Newcastle have already presented their project and are prepared to match the financial request. So Newcastle are ready to make a very important proposal to Sesko and Leipzig. Man United have started the concrete conversation while they discussed his name internally for weeks.

“So keep an eye on this Sesko story because in the next hours, days, we will understand more or what Sesko wants to do and so what is going to happen. For Sesko, there is a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the agent and RB Leipzig, a very good relationship.

“If the player tells Leipzig ‘there is a club I consider special’ there is a gentleman’s agreement to make the price drop to €70-80 million. So €70-80m… let’s say this is the range and then €5-10m in add ons, so this could be the package for Sesko, a gentleman’s agreement if the player wants.

“So keep an eye on this one, because Newcastle made already a big project proposal – and financial proposal is ready – and Man United made contact to be informed of the situation. Let’s see what is going to happen.”