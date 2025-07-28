According to reports, Manchester United have picked out their ‘next big target’ after landing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have only managed to make three signings as they have spent around £130m to sign Mbeumo, Cunha and Diego Leon.

Head coach Ruben Amorim would presumably have liked to have more players through the door by now, but a lack of outgoing players has impacted United’s transfer plans.

Marcus Rashford is the only member of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ to leave this summer as he has joined Barcelona on loan with an option to buy, while Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia remain contracted to the Premier League giants.

Mbeumo and Cunha are great signings, but Man Utd still need upgrades in various positions. Recent reports have indicated that their next priorities are to sign a goalkeeper and a striker.

United are understood to be in the market for a new goalkeeper after Andre Onana suffered a dramatic decline during the 2024/25 campaign.

Onana became a liability last season and there are better goalkeepers available, with recent reports claiming the Red Devils are plotting an audacious move for PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 26-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he sparkled for PSG as they won the Champions League in 2024/25, but his future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

Last week, a report from Caught Offside claimed PSG will sell Donnarumma this summer as they are yet to come to terms on a new deal.

The report revealed:

‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the top names on Manchester United’s shortlist. ‘PSG have been negotiating with him for over a year on a new contract. Donnarumma earns €7 million net salary plus €3 million in bonuses, but the club’s offer didn’t satisfy him. He has decided not to renew his deal, and with only one year left on his contract, PSG have decided to sell him this summer.’

Now, Caught Offside have added that United have decided to make a new goalkeeper their ‘next big target’ and while Porto’s Diogo Costa remains an option, Donnarumma is a ‘coveted prize’ on their ‘shortlist’.

It is claimed that this move will hinge on Onana leaving, while PSG have Lille star Lucas Chevalier ‘successor lined up’.

The report added:

‘United have placed a price tag of £35-40 million on the Cameroonian international, and there is growing openness to his sale. Clubs in capitals such as AS Monaco and Saudi Arabia have shown interest, though Onana’s decision will significantly impact the final outcome. ‘Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become a coveted prize on United’s shortlist. The Italian has expressed dissatisfaction with PSG’s contract extension, which includes reduced salary and bonus-based incentives.’

On Chevalier, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday that the £35m star has already ‘agreed terms’ with PSG.

He tweeted: ‘Paris Saint-Germain have agreed personal terms with Lucas Chevalier.

‘Talks ongoing with Lille as request starts from €40m, as L’Équipe reported.

‘PSG start moving as they still can not agree new deal with Gigio Donnarumma.’